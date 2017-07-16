His heart stopped for more than 30 minutes. How can he still be alive?

More Videos 1:18 Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion Pause 0:23 Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard? 0:58 Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win 1:45 CMPD use of force demo 1:00 Championship forecast? Dwight Howard envisions an NBA Finals press conference 0:25 Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 1:25 'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 0:44 Development facing opposition in Lake Norman area 0:29 Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol 1:42 911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison "mass casualty incident" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death When John Ogburn went into cardiac arrest at a Panera Bread, CMPD officers Lawrence Guiler and Nikolina Bajic were able to respond almost immediately - and stayed with him. When John Ogburn went into cardiac arrest at a Panera Bread, CMPD officers Lawrence Guiler and Nikolina Bajic were able to respond almost immediately - and stayed with him. Alex Kormann akorman@charlotteobserver.com

When John Ogburn went into cardiac arrest at a Panera Bread, CMPD officers Lawrence Guiler and Nikolina Bajic were able to respond almost immediately - and stayed with him. Alex Kormann akorman@charlotteobserver.com