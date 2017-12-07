She died the day she was supposed to be born. A ‘perfect’ photo helps her family heal.

More Videos 0:27 911 call in NC prison attack: 'Officer down!' Pause 1:28 This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why. 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:00 Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 3:43 Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 1:26 The reactions of people receiving these surprise $100 bills are priceless 2:36 Police save life of man overdosing on heroin 3:15 History of NORAD Tracks Santa 1:31 Mecklenburg County is not the only local government that has been held ransom 0:48 Suburban apartments are popping up Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Family keeps stillborn daughter's memory alive through photo In the nearly three years since Krista Lanning of Mooresville was devastated when her baby girl died in the womb (on the morning she was supposed to be born), not a day has gone by without Krista thinking of her little Haven. Krista still talks to her, she still cries for her, and she always tries to include her in some way whenever she and her husband Jason and their three other young children Taitlyn, Korbin,and Laelyn are creating new memories together. They'll bring a framed photo of Haven on vacations, so she can be included in family photos. Some might say it's time to let go. But here's why she won't. In the nearly three years since Krista Lanning of Mooresville was devastated when her baby girl died in the womb (on the morning she was supposed to be born), not a day has gone by without Krista thinking of her little Haven. Krista still talks to her, she still cries for her, and she always tries to include her in some way whenever she and her husband Jason and their three other young children Taitlyn, Korbin,and Laelyn are creating new memories together. They'll bring a framed photo of Haven on vacations, so she can be included in family photos. Some might say it's time to let go. But here's why she won't. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

