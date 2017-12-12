Her son’s legs were amputated, just like hers. But watching what he could do changed her life.

More Videos 3:43 Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart Pause 1:18 Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 0:46 Panthers Cam Newton on facing Packers Aaron Rodgers 0:51 Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 1:52 New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 1:34 Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks 0:48 Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 1:52 Man who adopted niece and nephew believes in love, faith 1:03 Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mother and son are both amputees, both ballers Rochelle Benton and her son, Landon are the only parent-child player combo within Charlotte's Rollin' Hornets wheelchair basektball organization. Landon has been active on various youth teams since age 6, while Rochelle joined the co-ed adult team three years ago and recently helped launch the Rollin' Hornets' first all-women's team. Both were born with tibial dysplasia, a congenital birth defect that led to both of them having their legs amputated above the knee when they were about a year and a half old. Rochelle Benton and her son, Landon are the only parent-child player combo within Charlotte's Rollin' Hornets wheelchair basektball organization. Landon has been active on various youth teams since age 6, while Rochelle joined the co-ed adult team three years ago and recently helped launch the Rollin' Hornets' first all-women's team. Both were born with tibial dysplasia, a congenital birth defect that led to both of them having their legs amputated above the knee when they were about a year and a half old. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Rochelle Benton and her son, Landon are the only parent-child player combo within Charlotte's Rollin' Hornets wheelchair basektball organization. Landon has been active on various youth teams since age 6, while Rochelle joined the co-ed adult team three years ago and recently helped launch the Rollin' Hornets' first all-women's team. Both were born with tibial dysplasia, a congenital birth defect that led to both of them having their legs amputated above the knee when they were about a year and a half old. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com