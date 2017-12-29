All these 2 rookie cops knew was that smoke was billowing, and kids were trapped. So in they went.

More Videos 1:37 Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers Pause 3:43 Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:26 Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday' 0:45 Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 1:20 Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat 1:00 Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 4:34 Billy Graham Through the Decades 2:11 What is the best-case scenario for Panthers entering playoffs? 0:57 Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers Stephanie Munoz describes the conditions and actions taken by Officers Corey Helm and Dylan Cole in rescuing her, her son, her sister, and her sister's two children in the early morning the day after Christmas. Stephanie Munoz describes the conditions and actions taken by Officers Corey Helm and Dylan Cole in rescuing her, her son, her sister, and her sister's two children in the early morning the day after Christmas. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

