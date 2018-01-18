His life was a mess. Then his talent for beating people up changed everything.

More Videos 2:37 Local fighter featured on card for UFC Fight Night Pause 3:43 Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 2:45 Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees 1:01 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power 1:48 Drone footage shows winter wonderland in east Charlotte 1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting 5:31 This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short 1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 0:53 Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jordan Rinaldi, a graduate of Butler High and UNC Charlotte, is featured on the card for UFC Fight Night Charlotte, taking place Jan. 27 at Spectrum Center. In the biggest match of his career, he faces the undefeated Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout that’s part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s big “Fight Night” event. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com