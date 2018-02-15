NFL Hall of Famer’s dream house on Lake Norman up for auction

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:31 NFL great Reggie White's home is for sale. This is what it looks like. Pause 3:43 Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 1:47 A love story 60+ years in the making 2:36 Getting to know Charlotte Hornets' Dwayne Bacon over bacon 1:00 Triathlete hit by truck, nearly paralyzed one year ago trains to run a half-marathon 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 2:05 Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression 1:02 Topgolf comes to Charlotte 1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sara White, widow of NFL great Reggie White, with daughter Jecolia White and son Jeremy White, talk about the upcoming online auction sale of the family's Cornelius home built by Reggie White. $50,000 of the proceeds will be donated to the Reggie White Dream Sleep educational fund via the non-profit Urban Hope. Sara White is the widow of NFL Hall of Famer Reggie White, who died in Cornelius in 2004 at the age of 43. Sleep apnea was a contributing factor in his death, and for years, Sara has worked hard to raise awareness of the disorder. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

