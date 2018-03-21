This young mom had a date to get her foot amputated – and 7 long weeks to dread it.

“Exercising is therapeutic for me,” says Jenn Andrews, pictured with her dog Layla, “and having that taken away was really hard. But what I’m realizing through this process is that it’s not being taken away, I’m just doing things a little bit differently now. Once I get fitted for a prosthetic, I’m gonna learn to walk again, I’m gonna learn to run again. My foot was not worth my life. So it had to go.” Théoden Janes tjanes@charlotteobserver.com