Religion

September 16, 2016 1:18 PM

Religion news

By Erica Batten

South Charlotte

Community Bible Study

Women’s Bible study

Please join the Charlotte Women’s Day Community Bible Study for a study of Matthew. 9:15-11:30 a.m. Thursdays at Church at Charlotte, 2500 Carmel Road. Register at charlotte.cbsclass.org.

South Mecklenburg Presbyterian

Presentation

Anna Whiston-Donaldson’s “Rare Bird” tells the author’s story of losing her son in a freak flood. She will share ideas about how churches and communities can better support grieving families and families in crisis and how to talk to children about faith in difficult situations. 5:15 p.m. Sept. 25 in Mecklenburg Hall. Reception and book signing will follow the presentation. 8601 Bryant Farms Road. www.smpchome.org.

Myers Park United Methodist

Politics and religion program

In the midst of this often bitter election season, Senior Pastor James Howell will lead a program exploring religion and politics from a Christian and Methodist perspective. 7 p.m. Sept. 26 in Jubilee Hall. 1501 Queens Road. www.myersparkumc.org.

The Maronite Mission of Charlotte

Lebanese festival

Annual festival featuring Lebanese food and entertainment. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 24 at St. Matthew Catholic, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. www.facebook.com/MaroniteMissionofCharlotte.

St. Andrew’s United Methodist

Wednesday classes

Join us for a study of Morgan Guyton’s “How Jesus Saves the World From Us: 12 Antidotes to Toxic Christianity.” Other classes include Dave Ramsey’s “Financial Peace University” and a five-week class on Adam Hamilton’s “Seeing Gray in a World of Black and White.” 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1901 Archdale Drive. www.standrewsumc.com.

Ministry Development Services

Healthy parsonage workshop

Counselor Michael Hall will lead a five-part series for clergy and spouses. $160 per seminar. The next seminar is “Behind the Stained Glass: Confessions of True Intimacy in Clergy Marriages.” 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept 27. Series concludes Oct. 25. The series is held at Sardis Presbyterian, 6100 Sardis Road.

Pastors’ retreat

“A Pastor’s Theology of Risk” will challenge church leaders to expand their capacity for taking the boldest risks, for maximizing creativity and for recognizing the difference between a call and a gamble. Space limited. $175 includes meals. Nov. 7-8 at the St. Francis Springs Prayer Center in Stoneville. Register at www.ministryds.org.

Sharon United Methodist

Sermon series

“The People’s Choice” will explore election-related topics through the lens of scripture. The topic for Sept. 25 is “Love Your Neighbor.” 9 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. 4411 Sharon Road. www.sharonumc.org.

Sardis Presbyterian

Consignment sale

The Sardis Weekday School will host a consignment sale with fall and winter clothing for children of all ages plus maternity clothing, nursery items, books, sports equipment, much more. Registration for consignors and volunteers is open. Sale is 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 1. 6100 Sardis Road. http://sardisweekdayschool.org/childrens-consignment-sale/.

St. Matthew Catholic

Healing prayer service

St. Peregrine service for those with cancer and other grave diseases. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in the sanctuary.

Adult faith formation

St. Matthew “yoU”niversity offers a wide variety of fall classes. 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. See full course descriptions and register at www.stmatthewcatholic.org/smu.

Temple Beth El

Shabbat worship schedule

First Friday services include SongFest at 5:30 p.m. and family Shabbat at 6 p.m. On second Fridays, a community Shabbat is held at 6 p.m. and Kabbalat Shabbat is at 8 p.m. Third Friday services include a community Shabbat at 6 p.m. and a service of healing and comfort at 7:30 p.m. Kabbalat Shabbat is held at 6 p.m. each fourth Friday, with community Shabbat at 8 p.m. Services are held at 11 a.m. Saturdays. Prenegs at 5:15 p.m. before each 6 p.m. service. Onegs follow each 8 p.m. service. 5101 Providence Road. Full schedule and holiday variations at www.templebethel.org.

St. John’s Episcopal

Job hunters’ group

Expert speakers provide job search tips, résumé reviews, interview coaching, and networking opportunities. No fees or registration. 7 p.m. each second and fourth Tuesday. 1623 Carmel Road. www.saintjohns-charlotte.org.

Mouzon United Methodist

Service

Come be a part of our multi-ethnic prayer and praise service, a lively time of celebrating the living presence of God among us! 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 3100 Selwyn Ave. www.mouzonumc.org.

Lake Norman

St. Patrick’s Episcopal, Mooresville

Concert

The Solas Leighis series hosts fingerstyle guitarist Mike Dowling. Event includes a wine and cheese reception. $15; seniors and students, $10. 7 p.m. Sept. 25. 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville. www.welcomestpat.org/solas-leighis-concerts.

First Baptist, Mooresville

Music programs

Registration is available online for the music opportunities at the church. Groups include choir for age 3 through kindergarten, grades 1-6, grades 7-12, student sign language choir, adult choir, senior adult choir, hand bells for grades 4-6, 7-12, and adults, adult choir chimes, orchestra, praise band, and In His Steps Dance Ministry for grades K-12. No cost to participate. 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. www.fbcmooresville.com.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Lake Norman

Location change

Sunday services are now being held at Coddle Creek Elementary School, 484 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville.

Service

The Rev. Justin Martin will present “A Break From the Rose-Colored Glasses.” Youth in grades 5 and up are welcome to stay for the service or join a break-out discussion. 11 a.m. Sept. 25. Nursery available. uulakenorman.org.

First Baptist, Huntersville

Fundraiser

Annual World Hunger Day yard sale, bake sale, craft sale and barbecue with auction, live music and women’s boutique. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 24. 119 N. Old Statesville Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6581.

Living Word Ministries, Lowesville

Gospel concert

The Punches Family bluegrass group from Missouri will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 24. Free; a freewill offering will be received. 1062 N.C. 16 S., Lowesville. www.gospelgigs.com/showpage.asp?groupid=lowesvilleconcerts.

St. Mark Catholic, Huntersville

Kickball game

All young adults are invited to a multi-parish kickball game. 2-5 p.m. Sept. 24.

Church history class

Ten-week media-based study on the first 500 years of the Catholic Church. 6:15-8 p.m. Sundays and 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.

Divorce talk

“Divorced, Catholic, Now What?” will cover the church’s position on divorce and what to expect from the annulment process. The talk will also address the emotional toll of divorce. Light refreshments served. Child care available. 7 p.m. Sept. 29. 14740 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. www.stmarknc.org.

Community in Christ Lutheran, Cornelius

Worship schedule

We have returned to our normal worship schedule. Services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday school at 9:15. Worship on Wednesday (WOW) starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

Preschool

Spots available in the 3- and 4-year-old classes.

Women’s group

CIC3 Chicks will begin a study of “The Sin of Certainty” in September.

Seniors’ group

Happy Times Seniors will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in the fellowship hall. The group meets monthly at various restaurants.

Card ministry

3:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27.

Prayer shawl ministry

6:30 p.m. Sept. 25. 7621 Norman Island Drive, Cornelius. www.communityinchrist.net.

Lake Norman Baptist, Huntersville

Women’s gathering

“Exhale” is a quarterly gathering of women that offers us a chance to spiritually empty ourselves of troubles and responsibilities and allow God to breathe life into us. Guest speaker Holly Norton. Free child care available. 7 p.m. Oct. 6. 7921 Sam Furr Road, Huntersville. RSVP: www.LakeNormanBaptist.com.

All Things Possible Ministries

Vocal talent showcase

Join us for live amazing praising at the Exalt! Vocal Talent Showcase. Audience votes for the winner. 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Lake Forest Church, 8519 Gilead Road, Huntersville. Tickets available at www.AllThingsPossible.org.

Huntersville United Methodist

Vendors wanted

Fall community extravaganza will include a car show, food, kids’ games, live music, more. Vendor tables, $35. 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 22. 14005 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. www.humconline.org.

Nearby

Little Rock Cultural Center, Charlotte

Awareness fundraiser

“Female Playwrights on Parade” features four playwrights, four one-act plays and three topics: domestic violence, breast cancer and sexual assault. A panel discussion with Mike Sexton of the Domestic Violence Speakers Bureau will follow the plays. 2 p.m. Sept. 24. 401 N. Myers St., Charlotte. www.pals4life.net.

Mallard Creek Full Gospel Worship Center, Charlotte

Revival

7 p.m. Sept. 20-23. 121 Lawrence Gray Road, Charlotte. 704-549-1953.

St. Martin’s Episcopal, Charlotte

Concert

Carolina Pro Musica presents music of Shakespeare. 8 p.m. Sept. 24. 1510 E. 7th St., Charlotte. www.carolinapromusica.org.

Amity Presbyterian, Charlotte

Coffeehouse worship

Enjoy snacks and beverages, then move to comfortable tables in our fellowship hall for a casual service with contemporary Christian music, a short message and discussion. The service is held the last Sunday of each month. 6 p.m. Sept. 25 in Johnston Hall. 2831 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. www.amitypc.org.

MorningStar Fellowship, Fort Mill

Family fun night

Outdoor event with food trucks, live music, games for all ages and a movie. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 30. 375 Starlight Drive, Fort Mill. www.morningstarministries.org.

Exodus Foundation, Charlotte

Volunteer orientation

Learn how to mentor people who have criminal records or who have been incarcerated. 6-7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Mount Carmel Baptist, 7237 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte and 10-11 a.m. the fourth Saturday of each month at St. Paul Baptist, 1401 Allen St., Charlotte.

Career networking

Group for people with criminal records or who have been incarcerated. 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month at St. Paul Baptist. www.exodusfoundation.org.

University City United Methodist, Charlotte

Concert

Composer, conductor and keyboardist Mary McDonald will direct the church Celebration Choir on several of her anthems and will perform some of her keyboard pieces. Free; a love offering will be received to help with concert expenses. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. 3835 W. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte. www.ucumc.org.

St. Peter Catholic, Charlotte

Garden of Eaten

Hot dogs, chips and sodas available before 1 p.m. Panthers games for a small donation. Proceeds go to nonprofit organizations in our community. 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25. 507 S. Tryon St., Charlotte. www.stpeterscatholic.org.

St. John’s Missionary Baptist, Gastonia

Senior ministry

JOY ministry meets the first Friday of each month for fellowship, food and fun. Contact Rose Armstrong at the church for more information.

Inspirational Choir anniversary

2:30 p.m. Sept. 25. 1282 Bradford Heights Road, Gastonia. 704-864-6222.

Roberta United Methodist, Concord

Free clothing

10 a.m.-noon Mondays. Call the church office 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to schedule an appointment. Donations of gently-used clothing also accepted. 3925 Cochran Road, Concord. 704-786-9215.

First Associate Reformed Presbyterian, Rock Hill

Worship service

“Just Joy” monthly worship service for special-needs friends and their families. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22. 201 E. White St., Rock Hill. 803-327-2009; www.firstarp.org.

Calvary Lutheran, Concord

Worship services

8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays unless noted. 950 Bradley St., Concord. www.clcofconcord.org.

Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord

Hot dog sale

Eat in or take out. Delivery for orders of $10 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. 704-782-8846; www.mtochurch.com.

Rocky Ridge United Methodist, Concord

Hot dog sales

Hot dogs and drinks, $1.25 each. Homemade desserts and chips also sold. Delivery available for orders of $12 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 1428 Old Charlotte Road, Concord. 704-782-3579.

