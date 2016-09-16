If you would like to have an event included in Religion news, send a news release to ebattenobserver@gmail.com.
Compiled by Erica Batten
South Charlotte
Community Bible Study
Women’s Bible study
Please join the Charlotte Women’s Day Community Bible Study for a study of Matthew. 9:15-11:30 a.m. Thursdays at Church at Charlotte, 2500 Carmel Road. Register at charlotte.cbsclass.org.
South Mecklenburg Presbyterian
Presentation
Anna Whiston-Donaldson’s “Rare Bird” tells the author’s story of losing her son in a freak flood. She will share ideas about how churches and communities can better support grieving families and families in crisis and how to talk to children about faith in difficult situations. 5:15 p.m. Sept. 25 in Mecklenburg Hall. Reception and book signing will follow the presentation. 8601 Bryant Farms Road. www.smpchome.org.
Myers Park United Methodist
Politics and religion program
In the midst of this often bitter election season, Senior Pastor James Howell will lead a program exploring religion and politics from a Christian and Methodist perspective. 7 p.m. Sept. 26 in Jubilee Hall. 1501 Queens Road. www.myersparkumc.org.
The Maronite Mission of Charlotte
Lebanese festival
Annual festival featuring Lebanese food and entertainment. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 24 at St. Matthew Catholic, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. www.facebook.com/MaroniteMissionofCharlotte.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist
Wednesday classes
Join us for a study of Morgan Guyton’s “How Jesus Saves the World From Us: 12 Antidotes to Toxic Christianity.” Other classes include Dave Ramsey’s “Financial Peace University” and a five-week class on Adam Hamilton’s “Seeing Gray in a World of Black and White.” 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1901 Archdale Drive. www.standrewsumc.com.
Ministry Development Services
Healthy parsonage workshop
Counselor Michael Hall will lead a five-part series for clergy and spouses. $160 per seminar. The next seminar is “Behind the Stained Glass: Confessions of True Intimacy in Clergy Marriages.” 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept 27. Series concludes Oct. 25. The series is held at Sardis Presbyterian, 6100 Sardis Road.
Pastors’ retreat
“A Pastor’s Theology of Risk” will challenge church leaders to expand their capacity for taking the boldest risks, for maximizing creativity and for recognizing the difference between a call and a gamble. Space limited. $175 includes meals. Nov. 7-8 at the St. Francis Springs Prayer Center in Stoneville. Register at www.ministryds.org.
Sharon United Methodist
Sermon series
“The People’s Choice” will explore election-related topics through the lens of scripture. The topic for Sept. 25 is “Love Your Neighbor.” 9 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. 4411 Sharon Road. www.sharonumc.org.
Sardis Presbyterian
Consignment sale
The Sardis Weekday School will host a consignment sale with fall and winter clothing for children of all ages plus maternity clothing, nursery items, books, sports equipment, much more. Registration for consignors and volunteers is open. Sale is 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 1. 6100 Sardis Road. http://sardisweekdayschool.org/childrens-consignment-sale/.
St. Matthew Catholic
Healing prayer service
St. Peregrine service for those with cancer and other grave diseases. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in the sanctuary.
Adult faith formation
St. Matthew “yoU”niversity offers a wide variety of fall classes. 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. See full course descriptions and register at www.stmatthewcatholic.org/smu.
Temple Beth El
Shabbat worship schedule
First Friday services include SongFest at 5:30 p.m. and family Shabbat at 6 p.m. On second Fridays, a community Shabbat is held at 6 p.m. and Kabbalat Shabbat is at 8 p.m. Third Friday services include a community Shabbat at 6 p.m. and a service of healing and comfort at 7:30 p.m. Kabbalat Shabbat is held at 6 p.m. each fourth Friday, with community Shabbat at 8 p.m. Services are held at 11 a.m. Saturdays. Prenegs at 5:15 p.m. before each 6 p.m. service. Onegs follow each 8 p.m. service. 5101 Providence Road. Full schedule and holiday variations at www.templebethel.org.
St. John’s Episcopal
Job hunters’ group
Expert speakers provide job search tips, résumé reviews, interview coaching, and networking opportunities. No fees or registration. 7 p.m. each second and fourth Tuesday. 1623 Carmel Road. www.saintjohns-charlotte.org.
Mouzon United Methodist
Service
Come be a part of our multi-ethnic prayer and praise service, a lively time of celebrating the living presence of God among us! 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 3100 Selwyn Ave. www.mouzonumc.org.
Lake Norman
St. Patrick’s Episcopal, Mooresville
Concert
The Solas Leighis series hosts fingerstyle guitarist Mike Dowling. Event includes a wine and cheese reception. $15; seniors and students, $10. 7 p.m. Sept. 25. 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville. www.welcomestpat.org/solas-leighis-concerts.
First Baptist, Mooresville
Music programs
Registration is available online for the music opportunities at the church. Groups include choir for age 3 through kindergarten, grades 1-6, grades 7-12, student sign language choir, adult choir, senior adult choir, hand bells for grades 4-6, 7-12, and adults, adult choir chimes, orchestra, praise band, and In His Steps Dance Ministry for grades K-12. No cost to participate. 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. www.fbcmooresville.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Lake Norman
Location change
Sunday services are now being held at Coddle Creek Elementary School, 484 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville.
Service
The Rev. Justin Martin will present “A Break From the Rose-Colored Glasses.” Youth in grades 5 and up are welcome to stay for the service or join a break-out discussion. 11 a.m. Sept. 25. Nursery available. uulakenorman.org.
First Baptist, Huntersville
Fundraiser
Annual World Hunger Day yard sale, bake sale, craft sale and barbecue with auction, live music and women’s boutique. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 24. 119 N. Old Statesville Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6581.
Living Word Ministries, Lowesville
Gospel concert
The Punches Family bluegrass group from Missouri will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 24. Free; a freewill offering will be received. 1062 N.C. 16 S., Lowesville. www.gospelgigs.com/showpage.asp?groupid=lowesvilleconcerts.
St. Mark Catholic, Huntersville
Kickball game
All young adults are invited to a multi-parish kickball game. 2-5 p.m. Sept. 24.
Church history class
Ten-week media-based study on the first 500 years of the Catholic Church. 6:15-8 p.m. Sundays and 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Divorce talk
“Divorced, Catholic, Now What?” will cover the church’s position on divorce and what to expect from the annulment process. The talk will also address the emotional toll of divorce. Light refreshments served. Child care available. 7 p.m. Sept. 29. 14740 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. www.stmarknc.org.
Community in Christ Lutheran, Cornelius
Worship schedule
We have returned to our normal worship schedule. Services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday school at 9:15. Worship on Wednesday (WOW) starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 21.
Preschool
Spots available in the 3- and 4-year-old classes.
Women’s group
CIC3 Chicks will begin a study of “The Sin of Certainty” in September.
Seniors’ group
Happy Times Seniors will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in the fellowship hall. The group meets monthly at various restaurants.
Card ministry
3:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
Prayer shawl ministry
6:30 p.m. Sept. 25. 7621 Norman Island Drive, Cornelius. www.communityinchrist.net.
Lake Norman Baptist, Huntersville
Women’s gathering
“Exhale” is a quarterly gathering of women that offers us a chance to spiritually empty ourselves of troubles and responsibilities and allow God to breathe life into us. Guest speaker Holly Norton. Free child care available. 7 p.m. Oct. 6. 7921 Sam Furr Road, Huntersville. RSVP: www.LakeNormanBaptist.com.
All Things Possible Ministries
Vocal talent showcase
Join us for live amazing praising at the Exalt! Vocal Talent Showcase. Audience votes for the winner. 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Lake Forest Church, 8519 Gilead Road, Huntersville. Tickets available at www.AllThingsPossible.org.
Huntersville United Methodist
Vendors wanted
Fall community extravaganza will include a car show, food, kids’ games, live music, more. Vendor tables, $35. 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 22. 14005 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. www.humconline.org.
Nearby
Little Rock Cultural Center, Charlotte
Awareness fundraiser
“Female Playwrights on Parade” features four playwrights, four one-act plays and three topics: domestic violence, breast cancer and sexual assault. A panel discussion with Mike Sexton of the Domestic Violence Speakers Bureau will follow the plays. 2 p.m. Sept. 24. 401 N. Myers St., Charlotte. www.pals4life.net.
Mallard Creek Full Gospel Worship Center, Charlotte
Revival
7 p.m. Sept. 20-23. 121 Lawrence Gray Road, Charlotte. 704-549-1953.
St. Martin’s Episcopal, Charlotte
Concert
Carolina Pro Musica presents music of Shakespeare. 8 p.m. Sept. 24. 1510 E. 7th St., Charlotte. www.carolinapromusica.org.
Amity Presbyterian, Charlotte
Coffeehouse worship
Enjoy snacks and beverages, then move to comfortable tables in our fellowship hall for a casual service with contemporary Christian music, a short message and discussion. The service is held the last Sunday of each month. 6 p.m. Sept. 25 in Johnston Hall. 2831 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. www.amitypc.org.
MorningStar Fellowship, Fort Mill
Family fun night
Outdoor event with food trucks, live music, games for all ages and a movie. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 30. 375 Starlight Drive, Fort Mill. www.morningstarministries.org.
Exodus Foundation, Charlotte
Volunteer orientation
Learn how to mentor people who have criminal records or who have been incarcerated. 6-7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Mount Carmel Baptist, 7237 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte and 10-11 a.m. the fourth Saturday of each month at St. Paul Baptist, 1401 Allen St., Charlotte.
Career networking
Group for people with criminal records or who have been incarcerated. 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month at St. Paul Baptist. www.exodusfoundation.org.
University City United Methodist, Charlotte
Concert
Composer, conductor and keyboardist Mary McDonald will direct the church Celebration Choir on several of her anthems and will perform some of her keyboard pieces. Free; a love offering will be received to help with concert expenses. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. 3835 W. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte. www.ucumc.org.
St. Peter Catholic, Charlotte
Garden of Eaten
Hot dogs, chips and sodas available before 1 p.m. Panthers games for a small donation. Proceeds go to nonprofit organizations in our community. 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25. 507 S. Tryon St., Charlotte. www.stpeterscatholic.org.
St. John’s Missionary Baptist, Gastonia
Senior ministry
JOY ministry meets the first Friday of each month for fellowship, food and fun. Contact Rose Armstrong at the church for more information.
Inspirational Choir anniversary
2:30 p.m. Sept. 25. 1282 Bradford Heights Road, Gastonia. 704-864-6222.
Roberta United Methodist, Concord
Free clothing
10 a.m.-noon Mondays. Call the church office 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to schedule an appointment. Donations of gently-used clothing also accepted. 3925 Cochran Road, Concord. 704-786-9215.
First Associate Reformed Presbyterian, Rock Hill
Worship service
“Just Joy” monthly worship service for special-needs friends and their families. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22. 201 E. White St., Rock Hill. 803-327-2009; www.firstarp.org.
Calvary Lutheran, Concord
Worship services
8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays unless noted. 950 Bradley St., Concord. www.clcofconcord.org.
Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sale
Eat in or take out. Delivery for orders of $10 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. 704-782-8846; www.mtochurch.com.
Rocky Ridge United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sales
Hot dogs and drinks, $1.25 each. Homemade desserts and chips also sold. Delivery available for orders of $12 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 1428 Old Charlotte Road, Concord. 704-782-3579.
