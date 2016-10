Covenant Presbyterian Church and The Park Church held a joint Good Friday service at The Park to mark Jesus' suffering on the cross and also bear witness of reconciliation to the world. The churches' two pastors, Bishop Claude Alexander of The Park and the Rev. Bob Henderson of Covenant Presbyterian, gave sermons, and a sermon from Bishop Matti Warda, a Christian pastor on the ground in the Middle East, was live-streamed in hopes of raising consciousness about the plight of the church in the Middle East.