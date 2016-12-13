Religion news Dec. 14-20, 2016

If you would like to have an event included in Religion news, send a news release to ebattenobserver@gmail.com.
South Charlotte
Cokesbury United Methodist
Concert
Music at Cokesbury presents “Our Favorite Things” by the Queen City Ringers. Donations accepted. 7 p.m. Dec. 15. 6701 Idlewild Road. www.cokesburyumc.net.
Providence United Methodist
Services
Traditional lessons and carols services featuring the chancel choir. 8:30 and 11 a.m. Dec. 18. 2810 Providence Road. www.providenceumc.org.
Park Road Baptist
Hymn festival
The children’s choir, sanctuary choir and brass ensemble will present “Savior of the Nations, Come.” Michael Burkhardt’s Advent and Christmas hymn festival based on traditional carols includes short readings from the works of Dietrich Bonhoeffer and congregational participation. Monty Bennett will direct. 11 a.m. Dec. 18. 3900 Park Road. www.parkroadbaptist.org.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist
Community Christmas caroling
6 p.m. Dec. 16.
Christmas tree sale
$40-$70. Delivery available for $5 donation. 3-6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17. Trees may also be purchased in the church office during office hours.
Gift wrapping fundraiser
The United Methodist Women will wrap your gifts while you enjoy refreshments. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 17 in the commons room.
Christmas program
The children and youth will present the story of the birth of Jesus in “The Backwards Christmas Pageant.” 4 p.m. Dec. 18.
Preschool Christmas program
9:30 a.m. Dec. 19-20. 1901 Archdale Drive. www.standrewsumc.com.
Trinity Presbyterian
Longest night service
Recognizing that this season marks the longest night of the year, this meditative service offers healing, comfort and prayers for those experiencing loss or grief. 7 p.m. Dec. 21 in the parlor. 3115 Providence Road. www.trinitypreschurch.org.
Matthews Presbyterian
Children’s Christmas play
Reception follows. 6 p.m. Dec. 18.
Christmas caroling
Caroling on John Street followed by dinner. 207 W. John St., Matthews. www.matthewspresbyterian.org.
St. Matthew Catholic
Healing prayer service
St. Peregrine service for those with cancer and other grave diseases. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. The service will resume on fourth Thursdays in January.
Polish Mass
3 p.m. Dec. 18. The sacrament of reconciliation is available starting at 2 p.m. 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. www.stmatthewcatholic.org.
Mouzon United Methodist
Service
Come be a part of our new contemporary worship service, a lively time of celebrating the living presence of God among us! 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 3100 Selwyn Ave. www.mouzonumc.org.
Lake Norman
St. Therese Catholic, Mooresville
Service
Advent lessons and carols presented by the adult, handbell and children’s choirs. 7 p.m. Dec. 14. 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. www.sainttherese.net.
St. Mark Catholic, Huntersville
Christmas program
“The 3 1/2 Stories of Christmas.” Frank Runyeon stars as a comically imperfect angel-in-training sent to prepare for the coming of the Christmas angel, with the audience to assist. Refreshments served. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in the family center. $8 per person; $20 per family. 14740 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. www.stmarknc.org.
Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist, Mooresville
Concert
“Rockin’ Noel” is a celebration of Christmas. Free. 7 p.m. Dec. 16. 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. www.willchapumc.org.
St. Mark’s Lutheran, Mooresville
Holden evening prayer
6:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
Service
Worship services with Holy Communion, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Dec. 18. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.
Concert
The Lake Norman Big Band will present “St. Mark’s Jazzy Christmas.” Dessert bar follows. Free. 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
Blue Christmas service
Prayer service of hope. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21. 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville. www.saintmarkslutheran.com.
Living Word Ministries, Lowesville
Concert
The Cockman Family will perform its “Appalachian Christmas Special.” Free; a freewill offering will be received. 6 p.m. Dec. 17. 1062 N.C. 16 S., Lowesville. www.gospelgigs.com/lowesvilleconcerts.
Nearby
St. Mary’s Chapel, Charlotte
Christmas concert
Carolina Pro Musica’s annual “Christmas at St. Mary’s” will feature music from the 18th century, readings of the season and carols for all to sing. Bob Sweeten will return as narrator. $16 general admission; students and seniors, $8. 7 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17. 1129 E. Third St., Charlotte. www.carolinapromusica.org.
Memorial United Methodist, Charlotte
Christmas cantata
The chancel choir and members of the Charlotte Symphony will present Joseph Martin’s “Appalachian Winter.” 11 a.m. Dec. 18. 4012 Central Ave., Charlotte. www.memorialunitedmethodist.org.
Pleasant Hill Baptist, Charlotte
Christmas program
Tour the city of Bethlehem. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17. 517 Baldwin Ave., Charlotte. 704-376-1201.
Little Rock AME Zion, Charlotte
Live nativity
4:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
Christmas play
The Christian education department will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 in the Little Rock Cultural Center.
Christmas concert
Presented by the music department. 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. 401 N. McDowell St., Charlotte. www.littlerockamezion.org.
Harrisburg Presbyterian
Christmas show
Actors of Tomorrow will present “Believe!” A teenager struggles to find peace during the Christmas season. Filled with warmth and laughter, the performance includes sing-along traditional Christmas songs. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18. 4815 N. C. 49 S., Harrisburg. Tickets available at www.actorsoftomorrow.org.
Grace Presbyterian, Fort Mill
Longest night service
Quiet worship service and an opportunity to acknowledge losses and experience the sustaining presence of God. 5 p.m. Dec. 18. 2955 S.C. 160 W., Fort Mill. www.gracefortmill.org.
Spirit of Joy Lutheran, Weddington
Live nativity
6:30 and 8 p.m. Dec. 17. Refreshments served between performances.
Christmas cantata
“Almost There” by Michael W. Smith tells the Christmas story from Mary and Joseph’s perspective. 11 a.m. Dec. 18. 8600 Potter Road, Weddington. http://www.spiritofjoy.us
Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry
New mobile app
ECCCM announces the launch of its new mobile app. The app allows ECCCM to communicate more effectively with clients and the community. It provides a portal to ask questions and schedule appointments and also sends out alerts about weather closings, events, thrift store sales and more. Donations can be also made through the app, which is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play. www.ecccm.org.
Rocky Ridge United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sales
Hot dogs and drinks, $1.25 each. Homemade desserts and chips also sold. Delivery available for orders of $12 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 1428 Old Charlotte Road, Concord. 704-782-3579.
Calvary Lutheran, Concord
Worship services
8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays unless noted. 950 Bradley St., Concord. www.clcofconcord.org.
Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sale
Eat in or take out. Delivery for orders of $10 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. 704-782-8846; www.mtochurch.com.
St. John’s Missionary Baptist, Gastonia
Christmas fellowship
Women of Wisdom’s “Christmas is Red” fellowship will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16. 1282 Bradford Heights Road, Gastonia. 704-864-6222.
Temple Solel, Fort Mill
Shabbat services
The Reform Jewish Congregation is holding Shabbat services at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of the month in the ministry building at Saint Philip Neri Catholic, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. 803-619-9707; www.templesolelsc.org.
