Billy Graham: 'God's Ambassador'

Fallen PTL pastor Jim Bakker is back after a sex and financial scandal 30 years ago. Here's his new message

Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist

Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade

More than 1,000 volunteers at the Charlotte send-off for shoe boxes.

Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte

Charlotte mayor cancels prayer before a public meeting. Can she do that?

What the pastor of the largest Catholic church in the United States will do in retirement

The "Bible Answer Man" talks about his new faith

Planes fly over Steele Creek Presbyterian Church

Billy Graham through the decades

More than 1,000 volunteers at the Charlotte send-off for the shoe boxes. This year, the program – sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse, a Boone-based Christian charity headed by Graham – is expected to get shoe boxes to 12 million children around the world. About 2.6 million of those boxes will go through the Charlotte processing center.

Mayor Jennifer Roberts and Charlotte City Council may be ending a long-standing tradition of starting its meetings with a prayer. On Monday, Roberts told the audience that they had been in a meeting with attorneys to discuss several recent court cases and the separation of church and state before the meeting. Then, instead of starting with the typical prayer that rotates between council members, City Council went straight into the Pledge of Allegiance.

Who will be the next Billy Graham? That's been a question for decades. But no American religious figure commands as much fame, impact, and respect as Graham did through dozens of years of preaching.

Christians mark Jesus' crucifixion on Good Friday. In many churches, such as Charlotte's St. Gabriel Catholic Church, worshipers do so by praying at the stations of the cross. A somber procession led by a cross-bearer re-traces Jesus' path to Calvary. The stations include 14 plaques or pictures depicting Jesus' Passion, from his condemnation by Pilate to the burial in a tomb. St Gabriel also held The Veneration of the Cross service, where parishioners file up to the front to kiss the feet of Jesus on a large cross. On Sunday, despair will give way to joy, when Christians celebrate Jesus' rising from the dead on Easter.

Rev. Nathan Arledge, 33, Minister of Missions at Myers Park United Methodist Church, offered the imposition of ashes and a brief prayer from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. outside of Caribou Coffee at Park Road Shopping Center.