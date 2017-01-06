Pope urges faithful to find God in peripheries, not palaces

0:43 Charlotte residents prepare for weekend snow Pause

3:53 WBTV First Alert Weather forecasts snow is on the way

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

1:46 WBTV First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table

0:22 Snow flurries in Ballantyne

0:38 CMPD continues investigation of teen shooting death