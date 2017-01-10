Want to hear more on race, reconciliation in Charlotte? Here are 5 events you can attend.

In the wake of Charlotte's protests and riots last year, local houses of worship and other groups are hosting upcoming events focusing on issues of race, trust, bias, upward mobility, and reconciliation.
Here are five:
▪ Myers Park United Methodist will host six programs in January and February around the theme of “Reconciliation with God and Others.”
A sampling: At 7 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the church’s Jubilee Hall, the Rev. Brenda Tapia, founder of Davidson College’s Love of Learning Program, will answer questions about “Everything You Wanted to Know about Black People, But Were Afraid to Ask.” And at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27, Christena Cleveland, professor of the Practice of Reconciliation at Duke Divinity School, will talk in Jubilee Hall about divisions in the church over race, homosexuality and politics.
Here is the full schedule. The church is at 1501 Queens Road. 704-376-8584.
▪ “Race, Culture & Opportunity” is the theme for a community dialogue series co-hosted by Covenant Presbyterian Church, C.N. Jenkins Presbyterian Church and the Women’s Inter-cultural Exchange. It will be held in Covenant Presbyterian’s Fellowship Hall, at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Feb. 8.
A sampling: On Jan. 11, the first session, speakers representing American Indian, Asian, Black, White, Latino and mixed race individuals will speak on “Who are We? Hearing the voices of diverse Charlotteans.” On Jan. 25, Toussaint Romain and Brenda Tindal will give historical and contemporary views on racial inequality and white privilege in Charlotte.
Here is the full schedule. Covenant Presbyterian is at 1000 East Morehead St. 704-333-9071.
▪ Patrice Funderburg, a diversity and social justice consultant, will facilitate a five-session discussion of Michelle Alexander’s book, “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.” The first session will start at 6 p.m. Jan. 12, with weekly gatherings through Feb. 8
The sessions will be at The Third Place coffeehouse, 1609 E. Fifth St. Details: @Edu2Engage on Facebook.
▪ MeckMin, a Charlotte interfaith group, will sponsor a “Lunch and Learn” with the Rev. Andrew Connors on Jan. 25.
Connors is clergy co-chair for BUILD, a nonprofit of congregations, public schools and associations in Baltimore, another city struggling to build trust and foster justice. Connors will speak at noon at Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 1609 E. 5th St.
▪ Over four Tuesday nights in February, Temple Israel will hold a series of conversations focusing on how Judaism can help erase racism. Rabbi Murray Ezring will speak with four community leaders: Dianne English of Community Building Initiative (Feb. 7); Willie Ratchford of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee (Feb. 14); District Judge Louis Trosch, co-chair of the Race Matters for Juvenile Justice initiative (Feb. 21); and Patrick Graham, president and CEO of Charlotte Works (Feb. 28).
The gatherings will begin each week at 8 p.m. at the temple, 4901 Providence Road. Free to temple members; $36 for non-members. To register, contact the clergy office at 704-362-2796 or clergyoffice@templeisraelnc.org.
Tim Funk: 704-358-5703, @timfunk
Comments