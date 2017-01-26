Local couple heads to D.C. March for Life with enthusiasm because of Trump

Gini Bond of Cornelius will be in Washington on Friday to march. But unlike the women whose protests filled the streets of the nation's capital last weekend, she is excited about having Donald Trump in the White House.
Her reason: The new president ran as a strong opponent of abortion and has pledged to nominate Supreme Court justices open to overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 high court decision that threw out state laws banning the procedure.
Bond and husband Allen – parishioners at St. Mark Catholic Church in Huntersville – will be among thousands of North Carolinians expected to participate in the 44th annual March for Life.
The Bonds, whose activism once extended to taking pregnant women into their home, have gone to many of the Washington marches over the years, including every one since 2005.
But this year, Gini Bond said, is different.
With Trump already signing executive orders limiting abortion, “we’re hopeful, we’re enthusiastic,” said Bond, 71, who worked as director of admissions for Charlotte’s Catholic schools for 16 years. “We got a shot in the arm (with Trump’s election). The last eight years have been tough for those of us wanting to protect the unborn child.”
As recently as 1999, Trump called himself “pro-choice” on abortion. And some anti-abortion activists have said his crude comments about women – including his claims in a video about grabbing their private parts – make Trump a less-than-perfect ally.
Bond’s answer: Trump’s actions against abortion are more important to her than his words.
“I feel like the 50 million babies who died since 1973 weigh a whole lot heavier than a few locker room words from Trump,” she said. “I’ll forgive him those words if he’ll sign legislation protecting unborn children. I have a hard time forgiving a president (Barack Obama) who for eight years supported abortion the way he did.”
In contrast to the Obama administration, which supported abortion rights, the Trump administration will put out the welcome mat Friday for the anti-abortion marchers. Among those scheduled to speak to them: Vice President Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway, a Catholic who ran the Trump-Pence campaign and is now a counselor to the president.
Several Republican members of Congress will be there, too, and are expected to promise anew a cut-off of federal funds for Planned Parenthood.
Leading the North Carolina Catholics making the trip will be Bishop Peter Jugis, who heads the 46-county Diocese of Charlotte. Before marching, he’ll celebrate a Friday Mass for the group at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.
Back in Charlotte, a “mirror march” in solidarity with the one in Washington will be held at noon Friday on the grounds of St. Mark in Huntersville.
Religious denominations differ widely on abortion, with some supporting a woman’s right to chose and others condemning it as ending a life. According to Catholic teaching, life begins at conception, and abortion is considered a grave sin.
While the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops recently condemned Trump’s plans to crack down on undocumented immigrants and build a wall on the Mexican border, the bishops are allies in his push to restrict or even ban abortions.
For Jugis, opposition to abortion is “the preeminent issue,” said his spokesman David Hains.
In a statement sent to the Observer, Jugis said: “Great strides are being made in our country to protect the life of the unborn and I pray that our nation will take the additional steps needed to safeguard all innocent unborn human beings.”
‘Child of God’
Gini Bond traces her family’s activism against abortion to the early 1980s, when they were living in Stroudsburg, Pa.
Their two daughters, then in middle school, mentioned that their classes had talked about Planned Parenthood and women’s right to an abortion.
“That just shocked me about what they were teaching in public school,” said Gini Bond. “That very night, we went to see ‘The Silent Scream,’ (an anti-abortion film).”
She and two other women started a Crisis Pregnancy Center in their city. And she and her husband took three pregnant women into their home at different times.
“Some women simply came in (to the center) off the streets, looking for help or counseling,” she said. “If they didn’t feel like they had a place to stay, we (and other staffers at the center) would take them in.”
The Bonds’ son, who’s set to be ordained a Catholic priest for the Charlotte diocese this year, is godfather to one of the babies born.
The Bonds all live in the Charlotte area now. Those two daughters have nine children each.
Allen Bond said he is motivated by his belief that babies are a gift from God. “From the moment that egg is fertilized, it’s going to be something,” he said. “A child of God and a child of that family.”
‘Changing hearts’
Brice Griffin of Charlotte will also be in Washington on Friday. A parishioner at St. Patrick Cathedral, she has spoken during some of the previous marches and at other events, sharing her regret at getting an abortion in 1998.
At the time, she was working for a non-profit in Washington, drinking heavily and dating a guy in a rock band, she says.
Now the mother of four children, with another on the way, she started a free pregnancy center in Charlotte called “Stanton Charlotte,” named for pioneer feminist Elizabeth Cady Stanton. It’s located near a women’s health care facility that performs abortions.
“I don’t know if I’ll see Roe v. Wade (overturned) in my lifetime. But rather than changing laws, I’m more interested in changing hearts,” said Griffin, 41. “My goal is that more people realize the devastation caused by abortion and no longer even offer that as an option to women in crisis.”
Griffin said she understands people who support the right to abortion, and is committed to dialogue rather than confrontation: “I will talk to anybody who will listen.”
Trump was not her first choice for president, but she voted for him in November because she considered him a better option than Democrat Hillary Clinton, a strong supporter of abortion rights.
“I just hope he keeps his word,” Griffin said. “So far, he’s begun doing what he said.” She added she’s more excited to have Pence in the White House – as a former congressman and governor, the vice president from Indiana has a long record of working against abortion.
As for reports that organizers of Friday’s March for Life are concerned that their numbers won’t match the anti-Trump – and pro-abortion rights – Women’s March last Saturday, “I certainly don’t feel like the crowd marching (against abortion) feels the need to compete,” Griffin said.
Still, Griffin said she hopes the March for Life will get the same level of press coverage as last weekend’s women’s march. That was the first march for that group, she said, while many thousands have been protesting abortion for 44 years – ever since that Supreme Court ruling back in 1973.
