Area Catholics stand with national March for Life

About 100 Charlotte area Catholics opposed to abortion prayed outside St. Mark Catholic Church in Huntersville to show solidarity for the March for Life in Washington on Friday.
On Thursday, about 50 people bound for that 44th annual national march packed into a bus at St. Mark.
All told, thousands of North Carolinians opposed to abortion – many of them conservative Catholics – made the trip.
The marchers are counting on President Donald Trump to keep his promise to nominate justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who are open to overturning Roe v. Wade, a 1973 high court ruling that threw out state laws banning abortion.
