Religion news: Feb. 1, 2017

Compiled by Erica Batten
South Charlotte
St. Gabriel Catholic
Free program
Ginny Schaeffer, director of the Angela Merici Center for Spirituality, will present “Connecting Soul to Role.” Learn who God has called you to be and how souls and life roles can work together. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16 in the ministry center. 3016 Providence Road. www.stgabrielchurch.org.
Temple Israel
Lifelong Learning series
“Judaism Helping to Erase Racism.” Community leaders, in conversation with Rabbi Murray Ezring, will approach issues of race relations. Guests include Dianne English, Willie Ratchford, Louis Trosch and Patrick Graham. Free; registration requested. 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. 4901 Providence Road. 704-362-2796; www.templeisraelnc.org.
Temple Beth El
Comparative religion series
Annual series aims to educate the community, promote understanding and respect for all faiths and reveal commonalities. This year’s theme is “Am I My Brother’s Keeper? Roots of Ethical Responsibility.” Joe Clifford of Myers Park Presbyterian, John Munro of Calvary Church and Sister Rose Marie Tresp of the Sisters of Mercy in Belmont will present liberal and conservative Christians’ perspectives. Format includes question-and-answer session and refreshments. No reservations necessary. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 7. The series continues Feb. 14, 21 and 28 and concludes March 9. 5101 Providence Road. www.templebethel.org/events/comparative-religion-series-4.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist
Spanish classes
Pastor David Ortigoza will lead free Spanish classes. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Adult Bible study
Kevin Ward, director of family ministries, will lead a study of the gospels. Learn how the gospels were formed, compare and contrast the four gospels and discuss their relevance to modern life. Free. 11 a.m. Mondays starting Feb. 6 or 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Feb. 7. 1901 Archdale Drive. www.standrewsumc.com.
Myers Park United Methodist
Community dialogue
“Reconciliation With God and Others” series seeks to foster understanding in these times of unrest. Pastor James Howell will talk with D’Walla Simmons-Burke about “Black Spirituals.” The Winston-Salem State University choir will sing. 4 p.m. Feb. 12. The series continues through Feb. 27. 1501 Queens Road. www.mpumc.org.
Matthews United Methodist
Square dance club
Matthews Belles and Beaus Square Dance Club will host an open house for new and returning dancers at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Eagle’s Nest Scout Hut at the church. Lessons will be held 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays starting Feb. 15. 801 S. Trade St., Matthews. Contact Brenda Lemmond at belemmond@gmail.com.
Providence United Methodist
Concert
The Providence Chamber Music Series continues with the performance of Cesar Franck’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano in A Major” presented by violinist Sacha Barlow and pianist Paul Nitsch. 7 p.m. Feb. 12. 2810 Providence Road. www.ProvidenceUMC.org.
Lake Norman
The Episcopal Church of St. Peter by-the-Lake, Denver
Concert
The Alexander Community Concert Series welcomes flutist Peter Bloom and pianist Mary Jane Rupert. Reception follows the concert. Adults, $15; seniors and students, $10; children under 12, free. 3 p.m. Feb. 12. 8433 Fairfield Forest Road, Denver. www.saintpeterbythelake.net/concert.
First Baptist, Cornelius
Senior citizens’ group
Interesting programs, fellowship, and travel opportunities. We welcome new people to join us. Meetings at 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month. 21007 Catawba Ave., Cornelius. For information, contact Pat Alleshunas at 704-787-9257.
St. Mark’s Episcopal, Huntersville
Community conversation series
“Race in America” is a series of discussions about ongoing race issues. Courtney Morgan and Justin Perry of ONEMECK will present “Segregation in Charlotte’s Housing and Education.” 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 1. A simple meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. The series continues Feb. 8. The series is held at Ranson IB Middle School, 5850 Statesville Road, Charlotte. 704-399-5193.
Vanderburg United Methodist, Mooresville
Community breakfast
Pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs. Free; donations accepted. 8-10 a.m. Feb. 4. 1809 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville. www.vanderburgumc.org.
Rocky Mount United Methodist, Mooresville
Community pancake breakfast
Free. 7:30 a.m. Feb. 4. 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. www.RockyMountUMC.com.
Shearer Presbyterian, Mooresville
Bluegrass music night
Free, foot-stomping bluegrass for the entire family. Donations accepted to help with expenses. 7 p.m. Feb. 4. 684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville. www.mooresvillebluegrass.com.
Nearby
St. Basil the Great Catholic Mission Parish, Charlotte
Services
Ancient Byzantine Rite services in full communion with the Church of Rome. All are invited to experience these ancient services, composed in the first millennium and celebrated in English. Vigil, 5-7 p.m. Saturdays. Divine Liturgy, 11 a.m. Sundays. Services are held in the chapel of Aquinas Hall at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic, 1400 Suther Road, Charlotte. www.stbasil.weebly.com.
St. John’s Missionary Baptist, Gastonia
Senior ministry
JOY ministry meets the first Friday of each month for fellowship, food and fun. Contact Rose Armstrong at the church for more information. 1282 Bradford Heights Road, Gastonia. 704-864-6222.
Calvary Lutheran, Concord
Worship services
8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays unless noted. 950 Bradley St., Concord. www.clcofconcord.org.
Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sale
Eat in or take out. Delivery for orders of $10 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. 704-782-8846; www.mtochurch.com.
