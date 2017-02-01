World Hijab Day chant: ‘No hate, no fear, Everyone is welcome here’

At a noon rally in uptown Charlotte, scores of non-Muslim women wearing hijabs, or head scarves, gathered with an equal number of Muslim women to show their solidarity at a time when many Americans Muslims feel under siege by President Donald Trump’s administration.
The crowd of more than 75 women held up signs saluting immigration and diversity and chanted “No hate, no fear, Everyone is welcome here.”
Wednesday is World Hijab Day. And the shows of support from non-Muslims at Romare Bearden Park came in the wake of protests against Trump's executive order banning U.S. entry for Syrian refugees and restrictions on refugees from six other Muslim-majority countries. The new president said the order is designed to protect Americans from terrorists. The protesters, including many American Muslims, say the order is an un-American attack on a single religion, Islam.
Some women – Muslim and non-Muslim – plan to gather Wednesday night at Muslim American Society, a Charlotte mosque, for a "debriefing" of what World Hijab Day was like for them.
Rabbi Judy Schindler, who now directs the Stan Greenspon Center for Peace and Social Justice at Queens University of Charlotte, and others encouraged women to “stand with your Muslim sisters.” She attended the rally along with four students from her class on the Holocaust.
Earlier this week Schindler said she wanted to do something as a sign of her support for Muslims in Charlotte and for Muslim refugees banned from entering the United States because of President Trump’s order.
“As a Jew, I feel it is my obligation to speak out in support of other minorities,” she said. “My father was a refugee (from Germany), fleeing the Holocaust. Jews were clearly turned away (from the United States) in the 1940s. They heard much of the same rhetoric then that we are hearing now.”
Comments