Interfaith rally in uptown takes aim at Trump’s immigration policy

President Donald Trump’s executive orders restricting U.S. entry of refugees and immigrants was the focus of another protest Thursday, this one organized by the Charlotte Interfaith Peace and Unity Coalition.
The night-time rally at uptown’s Romare Bearden Park drew about 200 people of various faiths, with many holding signs critical of Trump and his immigration policies.
Among those who attended: Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts; Rose Hamid, president of Muslim Women of the Carolinas; and the Rev. Rodney Sadler, who leads MeckMin, an interfaith group of about 100 congregations.
Other protests against Trump’s orders affecting Muslims and Mexican immigrants are scheduled for Charlotte on Friday and Saturday.
▪ At 1 p.m. Friday, a 90-minute “Solidarity in Prayer” event will begin at Masjid Ash-Shaheed, a mosque at 400 W. Sugar Creek Road. The Latin American Coalition, which advocates for Latinos, has asked its members and supporters to go to show support for the Muslim community.
▪ On Saturday at noon, a “No Muslim Ban, No Islamophobia” rally is planned for Charlotte’s Marshall Park, 800 E. Third St.
Trump’s executive orders prompted protests last weekend at and near Charlotte Douglas International Airport. And on Wednesday, more than 75 Muslim women and non-Muslim women gathered at Romare Bearden Park for World Hijab Day. Wearing head scarves identified with the Muslim faith, the women chanted and held signs against Trump and his policies.
