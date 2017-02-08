Public radio host Krista Tippett will speak at Charlotte’s First Presbyterian Church

Public radio host Krista Tippett, who interviews theologians, scientists, philosophers and other deep thinkers on her show, “On Being,” will speak April 2 at uptown Charlotte’s First Presbyterian Church.
Her timely subject is “The Adventure of Civility: Speaking Across Our Differences.”
Tippett’s weekly program, winner of a Peabody Award, airs at 7 a.m. Sundays on Charlotte’s WFAE (90.7 FM). It was formerly called “Speaking of Faith.”
At First Presbyterian, Tippett will speak at 5 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the First Presbyterian Church website, www.firstpres-charlotte.org.
Tippett is also the best-selling author of “Speaking of Faith,” “Einstein’s God,” and “Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living.” In 2014, she received the National Humanities Medal at the White House.
The granddaughter of a Southern Baptist preacher, Tippett grew up in Oklahoma and studied history at Brown University. She talked with the Observer during a 2013 visit to Charlotte to speak at Queens University of Charlotte.
Tippett’s appearance is part of the church’s Willard Lecture Series. Previous speakers in the series have included philosopher-activist Cornell West, Old Testament scholar and theologian Walter Brueggemann and Bruce Feiler, New York Times columnist and PBS host of programs on the Bible.
Questions about Tippett’s visit? Contact Garrell Keesler: 704-927-0244; gkeesler@firstpres-charlotte.org
Tim Funk: 704-358-5703, @timfunk
