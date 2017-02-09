Religion

February 9, 2017 12:19 PM

Popular author Anne Lamott will speak in Charlotte

By Tim Funk

Popular author-blogger Anne Lamott has a new book out. She’ll talk about it – the title is “Hallelujah Anyway: Rediscovering Mercy” – and much more during an April 6 conversation at Charlotte’s Ovens Auditorium.

Christ Episcopal Church is bringing her to town on. And the 7 p.m. event will begin with her on stage with the church’s rector, Chip Edens, who will pose questions. At 7:50 p.m., the audience will get to ask questions.

Lamott – a left-wing, born-again, dreadlock-wearing Christian who reads the Bible daily and attends an interracial church near San Francisco – is the author of more than 15 books, both novels and non-fiction, about life, God and writing. They include “Bird by Bird,” “Traveling Mercies” and “Help. Thanks. Wow: The Three Essential Prayers.”

During her last few visits to Charlotte, Lamott has packed Christ Episcopal Church’s All Saints Hall. This time, the church got a bigger venue: Ovens is at 2700 East Independence Boulevard. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35, and will include a copy of the book. Additional copies will be available for purchase at the event. To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit the church website.

