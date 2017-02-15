Role of media in covering faith to be discussed by Thursday panel

The Charleston church killings, the Charlotte riots and the Trump administration will be among the subjects discussed Thursday at “Media, Faith and Reconciliation,” a MeckMin-sponsored panel discussion featuring three local reporters who cover religion.
The panelists: Tim Funk of the Charlotte Observer; Steve Crump of WBTV (channel 3); and Mark Rumsey of WFAE-FM (NPR-90.7).
The discussion and Q&A will start at 11:45 a.m. and go until 1 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E. Morehead Street.
MeckMin is an interfaith group of about 100 Charlotte area congregations.
Staff Reports
