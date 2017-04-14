Christians mark Jesus’ crucifixion on Good Friday

On Friday, Christians marked Jesus’ crucifixion at somber Good Friday services.

Depending on the Christian denomination, the services included praying the stations of the cross, which trace Jesus’ path to Calvary; venerating the cross by bowing or kneeling before a cross and kissing it; and participating in a reading of Jesus’ Passion – from his condemnation by Pilate to his burial in a tomb.

Charlotte’s St. Gabriel Catholic Church did all three.

At many churches, the Good Friday services end with worshipers quietly exiting as the sanctuary is darkened until candles are lit at Easter vigil Saturday night.

This Sunday, the despair of Good Friday will give way to joy, when Catholics, Protestants and Orthodox Christians celebrate Jesus’ rising from the dead on Easter.

In Charlotte and elsewhere, many churches and groups of churches will hold Easter services at sunrise Sunday. Seven Presbyterian and Baptist churches will hold a 6:30 a.m. Easter service on Sunday in uptown’s Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St.