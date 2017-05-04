I just heard Steven Furtick give a sermon, for the first time. Here’s my reaction.

Before I tell you what I thought of Steven Furtick and the sermon he delivered in the middle of Wednesday night’s Christian-music concert at Bojangles’ Coliseum, let me tell you this: It’s been a long time since I willingly took an assignment that I felt certain was a no-win situation.
If I go too overboard while calling him a gifted communicator and a charismatic leader (which he is, both), if I fawn over him for building a congregation from nothing to nearly the size of UNC Charlotte’s student body in just over a decade (truly an impressive feat, really), I probably lose credibility with the many folks who dislike or distrust him.
On the other hand, if I accuse him of being a narcissist (and it’d be easy for a casual observer to make that leap just by perusing his Instagram), or if I take it a step further and wonder aloud whether he’s more wrapped up in himself than in God (which I’ve done myself), I’ll get trolled on Twitter by his legion of devoted followers for a month of Sundays.
Oh well; it seemed like a good idea at the time. And that idea was: Have a guy (me) who’s heard a lot of different opinions about Furtick – but who has never actually heard Elevation Church’s pastor deliver a message – give an honest assessment of his performance at the 2017 Outcry Tour, a multi-denominational celebration of Christian music and preaching.
By the way, if you’re thinking it’s unfair for someone who’s never heard Furtick to be writing about Furtick, I’m thinking you’re wrong; that’s the whole point, that Elevation is courting new members all the time, and so first impressions like this are pretty important.
But let’s cut to the chase. On Wednesday night, Furtick took the stage – after a rousing five-song set by the Charlotte church’s house band Elevation Worship – to give a somewhat meandering yet reasonably compelling talk linking the Book of Exodus story of Moses and the Israelites crossing the Red Sea to the importance of continuing to push forward when you’re in the middle of a crisis.
“Keep it moving – in the middle,” he repeated over and over to the gathering, which numbered in the thousands and filled almost every available seat in the old arena off Independence Road.
And when I say both meandering and compelling, I mean stuff like this:
“Have you ever felt trapped like this – in the middle? How many of you would say tonight – and this is just a personal question. It’s real dark in the room, nobody’s gonna see, and just raise your hand – how many of you are in the middle of a battle right now, where you need wisdom from heaven tonight?
“You don’t just need somebody’s opinion, you don’t just need some good advice or a cute little cliche, because we’re really good at Christian cliches, you know, ‘Uh, let go and let God.’ But in case you hadn’t noticed, sometimes if you let go, and let God, they will cut off your power. God isn’t gonna write the check to the power company!”
He sprinkled lots of little jokes into the 30-minute sermon – particularly in the first half – although none were quite as funny as that one, and some actually were stranger than they were amusing, upon reflection. Examples:
▪ “(This is) not a sermon... It’s... a little appetizer. Just a little chips and salsa. OK? OK. I don’t wanna spoil your appetite, ’cause I know you’ve got a big night ahead of you.”
▪ “When you get through with that story, Exodus 15 Verse 1, it says something kind of cool. It says that Moses and the Israelites, after they came through this Red Sea, after God put 485 in the middle of a body of water and drowned all the enemies behind them and brought these people through to freedom because they had been enslaved for over four centuries, they sang this song to the Lord after they got through.”
▪ “Exodus Chapter 14 Verse 8, it says they marched out boldly because God was leading them out of Egypt, and they were bold, kind of like us in here tonight. Bold. Bold in the Bojangles’ (Coliseum). Bolder than a spicy Cajun Filet Biscuit.”
I suppose touches like this are intended to be disarming and make him seem as though he’s “one of us,” just like his outfit: a short-sleeved blue demin shirt over a black tee, and black skinny jeans, all of which make him look younger than his 37 years ... but also – for me – a little bit too casual.
As for his delivery, he can shift quickly from calm to storm, storm to calm, and back again. He looks as comfortable just leaning against the lectern as he does when he’s stalking the stage and gesticulating and shaking his fist; sometimes his voice drops to a whisper, other times he works himself up into such a frenzy that he sounds like he’s channeling the angriest emotions felt by Samuel L. Jackson’s character in “Pulp Fiction.”
Those crescendos – which also whipped up the crowd and were amplified by swelling noise from Elevation Worship’s instruments – actually tended to lose me, literally, because even though he’d be shouting, the audience would respond with so much hooting and hollering of their own that it drowned out the climactic kicker he was building to.
I should say, speaking of his followers, that earlier Wednesday, a friend who knew I was going to the show texted me to say her son referred to Elevation as Cultivation, a nod to the somewhat-common notion that the church resembles a cult. I’ve got good friends who have pledged allegiance to the church, and I know them to be sane and free-thinking, so I won’t go that far.
But here’s what bugs me about Furtick, and probably always will, whether it’s fair or not: The fact that he lives in a 16,000-square-foot house valued at $1.7 million (as of 2013, at least) still seems like an inappropriate extravagance for a man in his position. And yeah, yeah, I know that church leaders have repeatedly emphasized that 8,400 of those square feet are unheated, but it’s still a 16,000-square-foot house, regardless of which parts of it are warm in the winter and which aren’t.
It’s kind of like my deal with Bill Clinton. Fine president, one could argue; but when I see him standing next to Hillary, I can’t help but think about Monica Lewinsky.
Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky. Steven Furtick, 16,000-square-foot house.
I’m not alone, by the way. I know this because when I type “Steven Furtick” into Google, the suggested searches by the time I get to “Steven Fu” are “Steven Furtick house” and “Steven Furtick salary.” I know this because when I ask people who’ve tried Elevation but decided against it why it didn’t work for them, more than one has said either “It seemed like it was more about Steven Furtick than God” or, simply, “I just couldn’t get over the house thing.”
Anyway, you’re allowed to give me (and them) a hard time about the fact that this is a hang-up. But you can’t blame people for letting it color their opinion of him.
ALL THAT SAID... bottom line: I believe Steven Furtick made his followers extremely happy Wednesday night. I believe he presented a lesson that was in no uncertain terms positive and valuable. I believe that he made the majority sincerely want to be better people. And in these times, I believe it couldn’t hurt to have as many “better people” walking the earth as possible.
I welcome – and fully expect – your feedback.
