‘The only white kid in the black Gospel choir’ presides over more diverse Elevation

1:18 Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade Pause

1:59 Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

2:26 The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going.

0:47 Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington

3:13 Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade

2:30 One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

1:15 Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula

1:38 Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas

1:00 Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs