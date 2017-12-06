The lessons of pasta and learning to give unconditionally

More than 1,000 volunteers at the Charlotte send-off for shoe boxes.

More than 1,000 volunteers at the Charlotte send-off for the shoe boxes. This year, the program – sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse, a Boone-based Christian charity headed by Graham – is expected to get shoe boxes to 12 million children around the world. About 2.6 million of those boxes will go through the Charlotte processing center.