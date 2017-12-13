Jewish community kicks off Hanukkah with parade, menorah lighting

1:18 Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade Pause

4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

2:23 How to report Social Security fraud

2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera

1:36 Carolina Panthers wish fans happy holidays

0:48 Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

3:14 Mother and son are both amputees, both ballers

0:46 Panthers Cam Newton on facing Packers Aaron Rodgers

0:51 Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship