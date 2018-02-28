President Trump praises Billy Graham for spreading "love and hope"

Christians mark Jesus' crucifixion on Good Friday. In many churches, such as Charlotte's St. Gabriel Catholic Church, worshipers do so by praying at the stations of the cross. A somber procession led by a cross-bearer re-traces Jesus' path to Calvary. The stations include 14 plaques or pictures depicting Jesus' Passion, from his condemnation by Pilate to the burial in a tomb. St Gabriel also held The Veneration of the Cross service, where parishioners file up to the front to kiss the feet of Jesus on a large cross. On Sunday, despair will give way to joy, when Christians celebrate Jesus' rising from the dead on Easter.