Here’s what visitors will see when the Billy Graham Library reopens

When Charlotte’s Billy Graham Library reopens on Wednesday, visitors will be able to see his grave marker.
The evangelist was buried next to his late wife, Ruth, last Friday, after a funeral service under a massive tent on the library grounds that drew more than 2,000 mourners, including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Over the weekend, son Franklin shared a photo of Graham’s grave marker on Facebook.
It’s a fieldstone etched with words the Charlotte-born Billy Graham came up with himself. Under a cross, it reads:
Billy Graham
November 7, 1918 - February 21, 2018
Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ
John 14:6
That words of that biblical passage from the Gospel of John, which are not spelled out on the grave marker, are: “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’ ”
Billy Graham was 99 when died last month at his mountaintop home in Montreat.
The library bearing his name, which had been closed during the mourning period, will open Wednesday. It’s located off Billy Graham Parkway.
