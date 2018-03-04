At the Friday funeral for Billy Graham, son Franklin speaks before the barn-shaped library bearing the name of his father, who grew up on a Charlotte dairy farm. Billy Graham was laid to rest next to his late wife Ruth later Friday. Visitors to the library can see his grave marker when the library re-opens Wednesday.
At the Friday funeral for Billy Graham, son Franklin speaks before the barn-shaped library bearing the name of his father, who grew up on a Charlotte dairy farm. Billy Graham was laid to rest next to his late wife Ruth later Friday. Visitors to the library can see his grave marker when the library re-opens Wednesday. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
At the Friday funeral for Billy Graham, son Franklin speaks before the barn-shaped library bearing the name of his father, who grew up on a Charlotte dairy farm. Billy Graham was laid to rest next to his late wife Ruth later Friday. Visitors to the library can see his grave marker when the library re-opens Wednesday. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Religion

Here’s what visitors will see when the Billy Graham Library reopens

By Tim Funk

tfunk@charlotteobserver.com

March 04, 2018 02:57 PM

When Charlotte’s Billy Graham Library reopens on Wednesday, visitors will be able to see his grave marker.

The evangelist was buried next to his late wife, Ruth, last Friday, after a funeral service under a massive tent on the library grounds that drew more than 2,000 mourners, including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Over the weekend, son Franklin shared a photo of Graham’s grave marker on Facebook.

It’s a fieldstone etched with words the Charlotte-born Billy Graham came up with himself. Under a cross, it reads:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

 

Billy Graham

November 7, 1918 - February 21, 2018

Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ

John 14:6

 

That words of that biblical passage from the Gospel of John, which are not spelled out on the grave marker, are: “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’ 

billy grave
A simple etched fieldstone marks the grave of evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Libary.
Billy Graham Library

Billy Graham was 99 when died last month at his mountaintop home in Montreat.

The library bearing his name, which had been closed during the mourning period, will open Wednesday. It’s located off Billy Graham Parkway.

Tim Funk: 704-358-5703, @timfunk

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The late Rev. Billy Graham's body leaves the U.S. Capitol

View More Video