Gallery: A Sharpe knife

Andy Sharpe, 61, holds a red hot piece of steel with tongs as he shapes it into a knife blade at his Bad Squirrel Forge in Tyro, N.C. Sharpe began making knives, out of wood, when he was eight-years-old. He switched to metal in his teens but he took about a 25 year break from the craft after entering the military. He picked up the hammer again and forged ahead in his 40s. A knifemaking friend told him he had the perfect name for a bladesmith because "everyone needs a sharp knife". He's retired now and living in Tyro, N.C. near Lexington. Sharpe is an Army veteran and was part of the 1st Battalion (Rangers), 75th Infantry formed in 1974. He is president of the N.C. Custom Knifemakers Guild. Sharpe worked on several blades on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Andy Sharpe, 61, shapes a blade at his Bad Squirrel Forge in Tyro, N.C.
Andy Sharpe, 61, stamps his name A. Sharpe on all of his blades including this cable Damascus style knife with a 2.5 inch blade.
Andy Sharpe, 61, transfers a molten hot billet of steel from his homemade forge to his homemade hydraulic press at his shop in Tyro, N.C.
Andy Sharpe, 61, inserts a box filled with ball bearings and steel into his homemade forge to, after a number of heatings, make a billet of steel from which a knife could emerge.
Andy Sharpe, 61, says there is a lot of waiting when forging a knife. Sharpe works on the handle of one knife while a billet of steel heats in his homemade forge.
Andy Sharpe, 61, uses a homemade hydraulic press, to begin shaping a knife at his Bad Squirrel Forge in Tyro, N.C.
Andy Sharpe, 61, removes a white hot piece of Damascus steel from his forge at his shop in Tyro, N.C.
It was time to cut the welds on a box containing a steel billet which Andy Sharpe, 61, had to remove to begin shaping it into a knife at his Bad Squirrel Forge in Tyro, N.C.
Andy Sharpe, 61, makes certain his knife blade and blade guard are properly aligned before he attaches a handle in his Bad Squirrel Forge in Tyro, N.C.
Andy Sharpe, 61, acid etched this clip point hunter knife Damascus steel blade to bring out the wavy appearance.
Andy Sharpe, 61, forged and shaped this knife blade in his Bad Squirrel Forge in Tyro, N.C.
Andy Sharpe, 61, began making knives, out of wood, when he was eight-years-old. He switched to metal in his teens but he took about a 25 year break from the craft after entering the military. He picked up the hammer again and forged ahead in his 40s.
