February 22, 2017 9:27 AM

Having the right travel documents can make flying easier. Here’s what you need to know.

By Ellen Creager

Detroit Free Press

Travel documents get you places. They function as ID and can also designate you a “trusted traveler” to speed you through travel checkpoints.

But knowing which one to use, and when, can be confusing. For instance, what’s the difference between a passport and a passport card? A driver’s license and an enhanced driver’s license? Why would you need something called Global Entry? Or NEXUS? Or TSA PreCheck?

Each program has its own rules and benefits. In general, you should get a passport and Global Entry or NEXUS cards. These documents have the broadest benefits, and with them you can travel anywhere in the world and qualify for the fast lanes at air, land and sea borders.

Here’s a rundown of all six travel documents.

PASSPORTS AND PASSPORT CARDS (ID)

Issued by: Department of State

Good for: 10 years

Cost: $110 for passport, $30 for passport card

Apply: In person at passport acceptance facilities like post offices; renewals by mail

Open to: U.S. citizens and permanent residents

For more: www.travel.state.gov

NEXUS, GLOBAL ENTRY (“TRUSTED TRAVELER” PROGRAMS)

Issued by: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Good for: 5 years

Cost: $50 NEXUS, $100 Global Entry

Apply: Online; requires a personal interview. You need a passport to apply for Global Entry

Open to: U.S. citizens and permanent residents; NEXUS also open to Canadian citizens and permanent residents

For more: www.cbp.gov/travel/

ENHANCED DRIVER'S LICENSE (ID)

Issued by: Your state’s secretary of state

Good for: Up to 4 years

Cost: $45

Apply: In person; make an appointment online

Open to: U.S. citizens who are state residents

For more: https://www.dhs.gov/enhanced-drivers-licenses-what-are-they

TSA PRECHECK (“TRUSTED TRAVELER” PROGRAM)

Issued by: Transportation Security Administration

Good for: 5 years

Cost: $85

Apply: Online; requires a personal interview but you do not need to have a passport

Open to: U.S. citizens and permanent residents

For more: www.tsa.gov/tsa-precheck

FIVE MORE THINGS TO KNOW

The “trusted traveler” programs Global Entry, NEXUS and TSA PreCheck all bar people who have certain criminal records, warrants, pending charges or other issues that make them ineligible. Read the fine print before paying the non-refundable application fee.

Certain credit cards may pay for your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee. Check with yours.

For travelers who cross the U.S.-Mexico land border frequently, SENTRI is a similar program to NEXUS, but for Mexico.

If you get TSA PreCheck, Global Entry or NEXUS, make sure you enter the number from your card into your next airline reservation or airline profile so you are eligible to use the TSA PreCheck lanes when you fly. If the airline doesn’t have your number, you won’t be cleared to use the lane.

Trusted traveler programs take your fingerprints and do background checks, and the NEXUS program even uses an iris (eye) scan for those who want to use it at airports. If you are concerned about your privacy, don’t sign up for any of these programs.

