Having the right travel documents can make flying easier. Here’s what you need to know.

Travel documents get you places. They function as ID and can also designate you a “trusted traveler” to speed you through travel checkpoints.
But knowing which one to use, and when, can be confusing. For instance, what’s the difference between a passport and a passport card? A driver’s license and an enhanced driver’s license? Why would you need something called Global Entry? Or NEXUS? Or TSA PreCheck?
Each program has its own rules and benefits. In general, you should get a passport and Global Entry or NEXUS cards. These documents have the broadest benefits, and with them you can travel anywhere in the world and qualify for the fast lanes at air, land and sea borders.
Here’s a rundown of all six travel documents.
PASSPORTS AND PASSPORT CARDS (ID)
Issued by: Department of State
Good for: 10 years
Cost: $110 for passport, $30 for passport card
Apply: In person at passport acceptance facilities like post offices; renewals by mail
Open to: U.S. citizens and permanent residents
For more: www.travel.state.gov
NEXUS, GLOBAL ENTRY (“TRUSTED TRAVELER” PROGRAMS)
Issued by: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Good for: 5 years
Cost: $50 NEXUS, $100 Global Entry
Apply: Online; requires a personal interview. You need a passport to apply for Global Entry
Open to: U.S. citizens and permanent residents; NEXUS also open to Canadian citizens and permanent residents
For more: www.cbp.gov/travel/
ENHANCED DRIVER'S LICENSE (ID)
Issued by: Your state’s secretary of state
Good for: Up to 4 years
Cost: $45
Apply: In person; make an appointment online
Open to: U.S. citizens who are state residents
For more: https://www.dhs.gov/enhanced-drivers-licenses-what-are-they
TSA PRECHECK (“TRUSTED TRAVELER” PROGRAM)
Issued by: Transportation Security Administration
Good for: 5 years
Cost: $85
Apply: Online; requires a personal interview but you do not need to have a passport
Open to: U.S. citizens and permanent residents
For more: www.tsa.gov/tsa-precheck
FIVE MORE THINGS TO KNOW
The “trusted traveler” programs Global Entry, NEXUS and TSA PreCheck all bar people who have certain criminal records, warrants, pending charges or other issues that make them ineligible. Read the fine print before paying the non-refundable application fee.
Certain credit cards may pay for your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee. Check with yours.
For travelers who cross the U.S.-Mexico land border frequently, SENTRI is a similar program to NEXUS, but for Mexico.
If you get TSA PreCheck, Global Entry or NEXUS, make sure you enter the number from your card into your next airline reservation or airline profile so you are eligible to use the TSA PreCheck lanes when you fly. If the airline doesn’t have your number, you won’t be cleared to use the lane.
Trusted traveler programs take your fingerprints and do background checks, and the NEXUS program even uses an iris (eye) scan for those who want to use it at airports. If you are concerned about your privacy, don’t sign up for any of these programs.
