From business to pleasure in Switzerland

0:50 Snow in Charlotte Sunday morning Pause

0:45 It's beginning to feel a lot like....

0:27 Overnight time lapse

3:22 Braxton Winston to commissioners: 'Protect us. Speak for us.'

2:02 Whitney Smith to commissioners: What are you doing?

2:37 Manuel Manolo to commissioners: 'American system is broken'

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

0:36 Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn on smoothing things over with Devin Funchess

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts