Bridging a crevasse at about 10,000 feet on Alaska’s Denali, North America’s highest summit.
Travel

July 15, 2017 9:06 AM

The 50 highest spots in each state – and how high are they, anyway?

Take a look at the 50 places Charlotte’s Woody Connette racked up over his 49-year quest.

50 Summits

Here are the highest spot in each state – and how high they actually are:

State

Highpoint

Elevation

Alabama

Cheaha Mountain

2407

Alaska

Mount McKinley/Denali

20,320

Arizona

Humphreys Peak

12,633

Arkansas

Mt Magazine/Signal Hill

2753

California

Mount Whitney

14,494

Colorado

Mount Elbert

14,433

Connecticut

Mt Frissell/South Slope

2380

Delaware

Ebright Azimuth

448

Florida

Britton Hill

345

Georgia

Brasstown Bald

4784

Hawaii

Mauna Kea

13,796

Idaho

Borah Peak

12,662

Illinois

Charles Mound

1235

Indiana

Hoosier High Point

1257

Iowa

Hawkeye Point

1670

Kansas

Mount Sunflower

4039

Kentucky

Black Mountain

4139

Louisiana

Driskill Mountain

535

Maine

Katahdin

5268

Maryland

Backbone Mountain

3360

Massachusetts

Mount Greylock

3491

Michigan

Mount Arvon

1979

Minnesota

Eagle Mountain

2301

Mississippi

Woodall Mountain

806

Missouri

Taum Sauk

1772

Montana

Granite Peak

12,799

Nebraska

Panorama Point

5424

Nevada

Boundary Peak

13,140

New Hampshire

Mount Washington

6288

New Jersey

High Point

1803

New Mexico

Wheeler Peak

13,161

New York

Mount Marcy

5344

North Carolina

Mount Mitchell

6684

North Dakota

White Butte

3506

Ohio

Campbell Hill

1550

Oklahoma

Black Mesa

4973

Oregon

Mount Hood

11,239

Pennsylvania

Mount Davis

3213

Rhode Island

Jerimoth Hill

812

South Carolina

Sassafras Mountain

3560

South Dakota

Harney Peak

7242

Tennessee

Clingmans Dome

6643

Texas

Guadalupe Peak

8749

Utah

Kings Peak

13,528

Vermont

Mount Mansfield

4393

Virginia

Mount Rogers

5729

Washington

Mount Rainier

14,411

West Virginia

Spruce Knob

4863

Wisconsin

Timms Hill

1951

Wyoming

Gannett Peak

13,804

Source: Highpointers Club, Highpointers.org

