The 50 highest spots in each state – and how high are they, anyway?

Take a look at the 50 places Charlotte’s Woody Connette racked up over his 49-year quest.
50 Summits
Here are the highest spot in each state – and how high they actually are:
State
Highpoint
Elevation
Alabama
Cheaha Mountain
2407
Alaska
Mount McKinley/Denali
20,320
Arizona
Humphreys Peak
12,633
Arkansas
Mt Magazine/Signal Hill
2753
California
Mount Whitney
14,494
Colorado
Mount Elbert
14,433
Connecticut
Mt Frissell/South Slope
2380
Delaware
Ebright Azimuth
448
Florida
Britton Hill
345
Georgia
Brasstown Bald
4784
Hawaii
Mauna Kea
13,796
Idaho
Borah Peak
12,662
Illinois
Charles Mound
1235
Indiana
Hoosier High Point
1257
Iowa
Hawkeye Point
1670
Kansas
Mount Sunflower
4039
Kentucky
Black Mountain
4139
Louisiana
Driskill Mountain
535
Maine
Katahdin
5268
Maryland
Backbone Mountain
3360
Massachusetts
Mount Greylock
3491
Michigan
Mount Arvon
1979
Minnesota
Eagle Mountain
2301
Mississippi
Woodall Mountain
806
Missouri
Taum Sauk
1772
Montana
Granite Peak
12,799
Nebraska
Panorama Point
5424
Nevada
Boundary Peak
13,140
New Hampshire
Mount Washington
6288
New Jersey
High Point
1803
New Mexico
Wheeler Peak
13,161
New York
Mount Marcy
5344
North Carolina
Mount Mitchell
6684
North Dakota
White Butte
3506
Ohio
Campbell Hill
1550
Oklahoma
Black Mesa
4973
Oregon
Mount Hood
11,239
Pennsylvania
Mount Davis
3213
Rhode Island
Jerimoth Hill
812
South Carolina
Sassafras Mountain
3560
South Dakota
Harney Peak
7242
Tennessee
Clingmans Dome
6643
Texas
Guadalupe Peak
8749
Utah
Kings Peak
13,528
Vermont
Mount Mansfield
4393
Virginia
Mount Rogers
5729
Washington
Mount Rainier
14,411
West Virginia
Spruce Knob
4863
Wisconsin
Timms Hill
1951
Wyoming
Gannett Peak
13,804
Source: Highpointers Club, Highpointers.org
