Man accused of assault on group home resident pleads guilty

A man who worked at a Bellevue group home for developmentally disabled people has been convicted in the sexual assault of one of the residents.
Online court records say 39-year-old Adrian Galbreath pleaded guilty Monday to attempted sexual assault and two counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult. Prosecutors lowered the assault charge in exchange for Galbreath's pleas. He's scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 21.
Court records say Galbreath worked at Hands of Heartland and had invited the group home resident to Galbreath's Bellevue apartment on Sept. 23 last year. Authorities say Galbreath pushed down and began to assault the man after the man became intoxicated.
A Hands of Heartland official has said Galbreath is no longer an employee.
