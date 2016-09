At Tuesday night's vigil for Keith Lamont Scott, community members came to pay their respects to the man shot by police exactly one week ago on the very spot where he lost his life. Some attendees spoke out against violence while others sang and prayed. The organizers also had cards for people to make for the Scott family and a petition asking for the removal of CMPD Chief Kerr Putney. Justine Miller, jmiller@mcclatchy.com