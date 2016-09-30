Boxing program benefits those with Parkinson's disease

3:02 Before there was a NoDa, there was North Davidson Street Pause

0:46 Druid Hills students visit CMPD academy

0:38 Trial set for December in alleged UNC sexual assault

0:31 Keith Lamont Scott shooting 911 tape

1:13 Scott shooting radio traffic

2:02 Wells Fargo CEO: We should have done more sooner

2:25 Remembering the Myrtle Beach Pavilion 10 years after closing

1:37 Komen Race for the Cure

4:22 Whose job is it to save North Carolina's beaches?

2:20 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 09.29.16