AP PHOTOS: Trendy quinoa sprouts up along West Coast

In this Sept. 13, 2016 photo, a stalk of quinoa grows in a field farmed by Sam McCullough, near Sequim, Wash. Quinoa, a trendy South American grain, barely has a foothold in American agriculture, but a handful of farmers and university researchers are working toward changing that.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
In this Sept. 13, 2016 photo, farmer Sam McCullough holds a stalk of quinoa near his combine during harvest near Sequim, Wash. Quinoa, a trendy South American grain, barely has a foothold in American agriculture, but a handful of farmers and university researchers are working toward changing that.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
In this Sept. 13, 2016 photo, farmer Sam McCullough discharges quinoa from his combine into a container on a truck near Sequim, Wash. Quinoa, a trendy South American grain, barely has a foothold in American agriculture, but a handful of farmers and university researchers are working toward changing that.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
In this Sept. 13, 2016 photo, farmer Sam McCullough uses his combine to harvest quinoa near Sequim, Wash. Quinoa, a trendy South American grain, barely has a foothold in American agriculture, but a handful of farmers and university researchers are working toward changing that.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
In this Sept. 13, 2016 photo, farmer Sam McCullough drives his combine as he harvests quinoa near Sequim, Wash. Quinoa, a trendy South American grain, barely has a foothold in American agriculture, but a handful of farmers and university researchers are working toward changing that.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
In this Sept. 13, 2016 photo, farmer Sam McCullough holds quinoa grains in his hand during a break in harvest near Sequim, Wash. Quinoa, a trendy South American grain, barely has a foothold in American agriculture, but a handful of farmers and university researchers are working toward changing that.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
In this Sept. 13, 2016 photo, farmer Sam McCullough drives his combine as he harvests quinoa near Sequim, Wash. Quinoa, a trendy South American grain, barely has a foothold in American agriculture, but a handful of farmers and university researchers are working toward changing that.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
In this Sept. 13, 2016 photo, farmer Sam McCullough cleans the windows of his combine before harvesting quinoa near Sequim, Wash. Quinoa, a trendy South American grain, barely has a foothold in American agriculture, but a handful of farmers and university researchers are working toward changing that.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Comments