Officials: School member diagnosed with infectious disease

2:54 Hurricane forecast from WBTV First Alert Weather Pause

3:35 First openly transgender woman running for public office in Johnston County is also a disabled veteran and struggles to be accepted

9:04 Gov. Haley: 175,000 evacuations not enough ahead of Hurricane Matthew

2:54 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 10.06.16

2:25 Bob Page, CEO of Replacements Ltd.

8:46 Police Chief Kerr Putney interview

2:36 Woman received letter from childhood church urging her to divorce her wife or face "action"

14:13 Synced police cameras capture fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

3:07 Artist heals childhood wounds from anti-gay bullying by painting in his secluded mountain studio

2:58 Church's rainbow flags burned and replacements repeatedly vandalized