Officials: School member diagnosed with infectious disease

School district officials say a member of a high school in Medford has been diagnosed with an infectious disease that affects the lungs and spreads through the air.
Superintendent of Schools Roy Belson said Thursday a member of Medford High School was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis.
Belson tells The Boston Globe he can't say whether that person is a student or a staff member due to state public health privacy laws.
Belson says TB requires long periods of direct contact with an infected individual in order to spread, making it difficult to spread in a school environment.
The school will open on Friday.
State and city health officials are investigating.
Representatives for the state Department of Public Health didn't immediately respond to requests seeking comment.
