Hawaii dispensaries not yet growing medical marijuana plants

2:47 Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Kaine speaks at Davidson rally Pause

1:31 Beth Thompson of Whitewater Middle named Principal of Year

0:27 Panthers QB Cam Newton practices Wednesday

3:39 Wedding Postponed by Hurricane Matthew - Brings Joy to Patients

2:53 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 10.12.16

0:30 Police involved shooting on Woodlawn Road

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets

0:23 McCrory says Caitlyn Jenner should use men's public facilities if in North Carolina

1:46 Obama assures 'there are no politics' in recovering from hurricane

3:39 Wedding postponed by Hurricane Matthew brings joy to patients