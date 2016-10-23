News

October 23, 2016 10:28 AM

North Dakota among states to decide on medical marijuana

By DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
FARGO, N.D.

North Dakota voters will decide next month on whether to legalize marijuana for medical purposes.

Measure 5 would allow qualifying patients to possess up to 3 ounces of medical marijuana for treatment of about a dozen medical conditions, such as cancer, AIDS, hepatitis C, ALS, glaucoma and epilepsy. The state Health Department would issue ID cards for patients and regulate state-licensed dispensaries.

Opponents of the measure say there are too many unanswered questions about appropriate dosages of marijuana and there aren't enough safeguards in the 34-page proposal to make sure it is controlled. Supporters say it helps relieve chronic pain and helps lessen the side-effects of other treatments such as surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

There are 25 states with comprehensive medical marijuana programs.

