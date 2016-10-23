North Dakota among states to decide on medical marijuana

North Dakota voters will decide next month on whether to legalize marijuana for medical purposes.
Measure 5 would allow qualifying patients to possess up to 3 ounces of medical marijuana for treatment of about a dozen medical conditions, such as cancer, AIDS, hepatitis C, ALS, glaucoma and epilepsy. The state Health Department would issue ID cards for patients and regulate state-licensed dispensaries.
Opponents of the measure say there are too many unanswered questions about appropriate dosages of marijuana and there aren't enough safeguards in the 34-page proposal to make sure it is controlled. Supporters say it helps relieve chronic pain and helps lessen the side-effects of other treatments such as surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
There are 25 states with comprehensive medical marijuana programs.
