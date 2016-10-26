Overturned car closes I-485 Ramp

A woman dressed as Supergirl handed out buttons for TVs Wonder Woman at a long early voting line Monday at the UCity library in Charlotte. The stunt was to hype Carter's appearance as the president on the "Supergirl" TV show on the CW. By Adam Bell - abell@charlotteobserver.com
After Gray and Susan Kimel's son, Douglas "Chip" Kimel III, died from an accidental heroin overdose, they went after answers. The Kimels went up against the state pharmacy and medical boards trying to learn why their son's doctor had prescribed more than the recommended dosage of oxycodone and why Chip's pharmacist continued filling the prescriptions.