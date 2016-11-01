One dead in Park Road wreck

One person was killed after being ejected from an SUV in the 2600 Block of Park Road near the entrance of the Willow Ridge Apartments.
dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Entertainment

Home opener for the Honeybees

Follow members of the Charlotte Hornets' dance team through player introductions on Saturday night, right before tip-off of the first regular-season game since the arena's name changed to the Spectrum Center.

Local

All Hallows Eve at Latta Plantation

All Hallows Eve Family Day event Saturday at Latta Plantation. Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes and enjoyed trick or treating, playing games, seeing storytelling and historical demonstrations, and meeting farm animals.

Business

Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project

Spectrum Properties and Balfour Beatty Construction led a media tour to introduce Charlotte’s premier new corporate location, 300 South Tryon, a 25-story office tower and adjacent hotel now under construction in the heart of Uptown overlooking Romare Bearden Park and BB

Local

Mallard Creek BBQ

Thursday's Mallard Creek Barbecue. For more than 80 years politicians and barbecue fans have flocked to the Mallard Creek Barbecue.

Latest News

Merry Oaks students enjoy new coats

New winter coats were given to 730 students at Merry Oaks Elementary School through the Wrapped in Love project. A partnership between Thrivent Financial, Project 658 and Operation Warm, a national non-profit that provides new, American-made coats to children.

Editor's Choice Videos