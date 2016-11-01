One dead in Park Road wreck

Follow members of the Charlotte Hornets' dance team through player introductions on Saturday night, right before tip-off of the first regular-season game since the arena's name changed to the Spectrum Center.
All Hallows Eve Family Day event Saturday at Latta Plantation. Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes and enjoyed trick or treating, playing games, seeing storytelling and historical demonstrations, and meeting farm animals.
Brian Brown of Faith, NC purchased an anti-Hillary Clinton sign at an antique yard sale. Neighbors and passersby would stop by his front lawn to photograph and discuss the sign until someone decided to steal it.
Spectrum Properties and Balfour Beatty Construction led a media tour to introduce Charlotte’s premier new corporate location, 300 South Tryon, a 25-story office tower and adjacent hotel now under construction in the heart of Uptown overlooking Romare Bearden Park and BB
Because of the mulch beneath their feet four and five year olds were able to swing on the swings, slide down the slide and generally romp to their hearts content on the new playground at The Learning Collaborative.
New winter coats were given to 730 students at Merry Oaks Elementary School through the Wrapped in Love project. A partnership between Thrivent Financial, Project 658 and Operation Warm, a national non-profit that provides new, American-made coats to children.