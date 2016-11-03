LYNX train collides with truck

Republicans rejoiced Wednesday morning after reopening the Orange County Republican Party headquarters, less than a month after someone firebombed the building. N.C. GOP executive director Dallas Woodhouse said the reopening of the building has taken a “monumental effort” with the support of both Republicans and Democrats.
Video shows rescuers digging into the rubble to free a dog that emerged covered in dust and looking dazed but unharmed. The dog was buried alive after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Italy over the weekend.
Follow members of the Charlotte Hornets' dance team through player introductions on Saturday night, right before tip-off of the first regular-season game since the arena's name changed to the Spectrum Center.