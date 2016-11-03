LYNX train collides with truck

A LYNX train and a truck collided at Hebrin Street at South Boulevard early Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.
Ivanka Trump in Charlotte

Ivanka Trump made a brief appearance and speech Wednesday at the Mecklenburg County GOP headquarters on Park Rd. in Charlotte and took photos with supporters.

Home opener for the Honeybees

Follow members of the Charlotte Hornets' dance team through player introductions on Saturday night, right before tip-off of the first regular-season game since the arena's name changed to the Spectrum Center.

