Delhi shuts schools, halts construction to tackle pollution

An Indian girls holds a banner during a protest against air pollution in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. The Delhi government has ordered that all city schools be shut, construction activity halted and all roads be doused with water as crippling air pollution has engulfed the Indian capital. The city, one of the world's dirtiest, has seen the levels of PM2.5 soar to over 900 microgram per cubic meter on Saturday, more than 90 times the level considered safe by the World Health Organization and 15 times the Indian government's norms.
Manish Swarup
AP Photo
A Delhi policeman stands guard at the war memorial India Gate engulfed in a thick smog in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. The Delhi government has ordered that all city schools be shut, construction activity halted and all roads be doused with water as crippling air pollution has engulfed the Indian capital. The city, one of the world's dirtiest, has seen the levels of PM2.5 soar to over 900 microgram per cubic meter on Saturday, more than 90 times the level considered safe by the World Health Organization and 15 times the Indian government's norms.
Manish Swarup
AP Photo
An Indian family arrives at a protest against air pollution in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. The Delhi government has ordered that all city schools be shut, construction activity halted and all roads be doused with water as crippling air pollution has engulfed the Indian capital.
Manish Swarup
AP Photo
Indians wear pollution masks and hold posters and banners protesting against air pollution in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Even for a city considered one of the worlds dirtiest, the Indian capital hit a new low this week. Air so dirty you can taste and smell it; a gray haze that makes a gentle stroll a serious health hazard. According to one advocacy group, government data shows that the smog that enveloped the city midweek was the worst in the last 17 years. The concentration of PM2.5, tiny particulate pollution that can clog lungs, averaged 12 times the government norm and a whopping 70 times the WHO standards.
Manish Swarup
AP Photo
Children wear pollution masks and participate in a protest against air pollution in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Even for a city considered one of the worlds dirtiest, the Indian capital hit a new low this week. Air so dirty you can taste and smell it; a gray haze that makes a gentle stroll a serious health hazard. According to one advocacy group, government data shows that the smog that enveloped the city midweek was the worst in the last 17 years. The concentration of PM2.5, tiny particulate pollution that can clog lungs, averaged 12 times the government norm and a whopping 70 times the WHO standards.
Manish Swarup
AP Photo
A group of Indian women wear pollution masks arrive to a protest against air pollution in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Even for a city considered one of the worlds dirtiest, the Indian capital hit a new low this week. Air so dirty you can taste and smell it; a gray haze that makes a gentle stroll a serious health hazard. According to one advocacy group, government data shows that the smog that enveloped the city midweek was the worst in the last 17 years. The concentration of PM2.5, tiny particulate pollution that can clog lungs, averaged 12 times the government norm and a whopping 70 times the WHO standards.
Manish Swarup
AP Photo
Holding a poster, a girl wears wearing a face mask during a protest against air pollution in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Even for a city considered one of the worlds dirtiest, the Indian capital hit a new low this week. Air so dirty you can taste and smell it; a gray haze that makes a gentle stroll a serious health hazard. According to one advocacy group, government data shows that the smog that enveloped the city midweek was the worst in the last 17 years.
Manish Swarup
AP Photo
Indians wear pollution masks and hold posters and banners during a protest against air pollution in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Even for a city considered one of the worlds dirtiest, the Indian capital hit a new low this week. Air so dirty you can taste and smell it; a gray haze that makes a gentle stroll a serious health hazard. According to one advocacy group, government data shows that the smog that enveloped the city midweek was the worst in the last 17 years.
Manish Swarup
AP Photo
