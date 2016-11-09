One dead in rest area wreck near state line

One person is dead following a single-car crash near the I-77 rest stop at the NC/SC border.
Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Local

One Charlotte

One Charlotte, a new group with a message of unity which was formed after the riots, launched Sunday with a march from Trade and Tryon to Romare Bearden Park, followed by speeches, a choir and other musical presentations, and food.

Elections 2016

Keith Lamont Scott's shooting may contribute to lower black early voting turnout in NC

Although early voting numbers are up among whites in North Carolina, turnout in the state's African-American community is down by more than 10 percent compared to this time in 2012. Jasmine Wright, a graduate of historically black college Johnson C. Smith University, is trying to change that. She has been running shuttles from the school to a nearby poll throughout the early voting period and has already helped about 80 students to vote. She says, however, that that number is low and her buses often leave with only a handful of students aboard. One reason that turnout is down, she says, is because young black voters feel as though their votes do not matter after incidences like the police officer shooting Keith Lamont Scott this past September that led to protests in the streets of Charlotte. Jasmine says she hopes to show young people that voting matters and will continue offering shuttles during Election Day.

Education

LeUyen Pham reads to kids

As part of EpicFest about 40 second graders at Westerly Hills Elementary got to experience the storytelling and artist skills of LeUyen Pham who has written more than 80 books for children.

Local

Gifts for kids and help for adults

The Salvation Army is adding more social programs to help parents besides the annual push to help get children Christmas gifts. They sponsored a job fair for people coming to register for Christmas gifts for their children

Editor's Choice Videos