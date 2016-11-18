Two killed, two hurt in Huntersville crash

Two people were killed and two others injured Friday in a crash that involved an overturned vehicle in Huntersville.
The accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sam Furr Road and Old Statesville Road. Medic confirmed two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials have not released many details about the crash, but from WBTV's Sky3 it appeared at least three vehicles were involved. One of those vehicles, a burgundy sport-utility vehicle, was lying overturned just off the roadway.
Medic said a third person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries and a fourth was taken to Novant Huntersville with minor injuries. No names have not been released.
Investigators have not said what caused the wreck or whether any charges have been filed.
Comments