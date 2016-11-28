Medical marijuana panel to take up dispensaries

Maryland's medical marijuana panel is scheduled to choose finalists on the pathway for licenses to open marijuana dispensaries.
The commission is meeting Monday in Ellicott City.
There can be up to 109 dispensaries in Maryland. The law allows for up to two in each of the 47 state Senate districts. It also allows for each the state's 15 growers to apply for a license.
Companies receiving initial approval Monday will still have to go through background checks before they are actually licensed. The panel will make decisions based on a blind review designed to select the most qualified applicants, without knowing their names. Names are scheduled to be made public Dec. 9.
The panel already has given preliminary approval to 15 growers and 15 processors.
