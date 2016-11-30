Scott family press conference

The family of Keith Lamont Scott stands with their attorneys after prosecutors announced they will not bring charges against police in Scott's death.
Weather

Tuesday's wind and rain

A smattering of rain fell in the Charlotte region Tuesday morning. The area has only had trace amounts of rain since Oct. 8th when 2.12 inches of rain fell thanks to Hurricane Matthew. Further west in North Carolina firefighters battling drought fueled wildfires should get some help from the passing front the next two days.

News

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

In Gatlinburg, Tennessee, emergency officials said a wildfire had set 30 structures ablaze, including a 16-story hotel, and was at the edge of the Dollywood theme park. Mandatory evacuations were underway for areas in and around Gatlinburg, including the south part of Pigeon Forge, where Dolly Parton's theme park is, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency spokesman Dean Flener said in a news release Monday night.

