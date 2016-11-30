Scott family press conference

Charlotte District Attorney Andrew Murray presented medical examiner slides, surveillance video and other police evidence in discussing why no charges were filed against CMPD Officer Bentley Vinson in the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
City officials say that hundreds of homes and other buildings were damaged or destroyed by flames from wildfires in Tennessee. Emergency officials ordered evacuations in downtown Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge and in other areas of Sevier County near the Great Smoky Mountains. About 14,000 residents and visitors were evacuated from Gatlinburg alone, officials said.
A smattering of rain fell in the Charlotte region Tuesday morning. The area has only had trace amounts of rain since Oct. 8th when 2.12 inches of rain fell thanks to Hurricane Matthew. Further west in North Carolina firefighters battling drought fueled wildfires should get some help from the passing front the next two days.
In Gatlinburg, Tennessee, emergency officials said a wildfire had set 30 structures ablaze, including a 16-story hotel, and was at the edge of the Dollywood theme park. Mandatory evacuations were underway for areas in and around Gatlinburg, including the south part of Pigeon Forge, where Dolly Parton's theme park is, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency spokesman Dean Flener said in a news release Monday night.