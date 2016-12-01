Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

Country music legend Dolly Parton says she's establishing The My People Fund to help victims of the wildfires that burned hundreds of homes and businesses in the Great Smoky Mountains area and left seven dead. The fund donate $1,000 each month to Sevier County families who lost their homes. The flames reached the doorstep of Dollywood, the theme park named after Parton, but it was spared any significant damage.