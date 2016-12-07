Arkansas political leaders name 5 to pot panel they opposed

2:13 Ann Clark gives state of CMS address Pause

3:13 Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:18 Gov. Pat McCrory concedes defeat to Roy Cooper

0:19 Hornets' Marvin Williams is back

0:43 McCrory enters Trump Tower for meeting with Donald Trump

3:54 NC Gov. Pat McCrory: "I have listened to the people of North Carolina"

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser