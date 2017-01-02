Officials propose new rules for certifying medical pot

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

1:33 First Baby of 2017

0:54 Solar Farm under construction in Robeson County

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

1:31 Protesters voice their opinions outside CMPD HQ

1:54 Wind farm projects changing landscape in eastern North Carolina

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1